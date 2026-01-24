VMPL New Delhi [India], January 24: Ramakrishna Electro Components Pvt. Ltd. (RKE), an Indian supplier of electronic components and solutions, unveiled its new corporate logo and refreshed brand identity today, marking the next phase of the company's growth and strategic evolution. The announcement was made at RK Partnership Day, Ramakrishna's flagship industry event, which brought together over 80 principal suppliers and more than 150 customers from across the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem. At the event, the company also outlined its 5-year growth roadmap, targeting ₹2,500 crore in revenue, while also sharing its longer-term target to build a ₹2,500 crore semiconductor distribution and solutions enterprise by 2030.

With India's semiconductor consumption projected to reach $110 billion by 2030, driven by demand across electric mobility, defence electronics, industrial automation and energy infrastructure, Ramakrishna said it is preparing to move beyond the conventional distribution. The company aims to position itself as an integrated ecosystem partner by combining component distribution with design-led and supply-chain-driven solutions. A key development of this transformation is the expansion of RKDH is Ramakrishna Design House, which will provide end-to-end design and system-level support. The initiative is expected to help customers accelerate product development, strengthen localized engineering capabilities, and enable closer collaboration with OEM and EMS partners. The company also outlined plans to invest in scalable and resilient supply-chain infrastructure to support India's growing electronics manufacturing requirements.

"Our vision is grounded in purpose and powered by people. As we move forward, we will stay focused on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and meaningful impact for our customers, partners, and communities. By embracing innovation, accountability, and collaboration, we are not just preparing for the future--we are shaping it. Together, we will continue to build an organization we are proud of and a legacy that endures." said Mr Shivang Luthra, Managing Director of Ramakrishna Electro Components. The company is expanding collaborations with global technology suppliers, covering joint market development initiatives, system-level innovation, and technology partnerships. In parallel, Ramakrishna is working on CSR-led initiatives focused on skill development and long-term ecosystem building, aligned with national priorities such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

RK Partnership Day further served as a platform for Ramakrishna to share its expansion plans across semiconductor distribution, displays, modules, electromechanical components, and integrated box-build solutions, while reinforcing its ambition to become a preferred solutions partner across high-growth technology sectors. Strong participation and trust from suppliers and customers highlighted growing confidence in the company's leadership and execution as India's electronics and semiconductor ecosystem continues to expand. About Ramakrishna Electro Components Pvt. Ltd.:- Founded in 1982, Ramakrishna Electro Components Pvt. Ltd. is a leading single-window supplier of semiconductors, displays and modules, electromechanical and passive components, serving customers across India and global markets. The company delivers comprehensive electronic solutions including box-build solutions, supply chain management, electronic components distribution, and design services. With a strong network of global technology partners and a team of experienced professional engineers, Ramakrishna enables customers to achieve operational efficiency, cost optimization and faster time-to-market. Driven by a commitment to quality, reliability and innovation, the company continues to strengthen its role as a long-term strategic partner in India's fast-evolving electronics manufacturing ecosystem. For more information, please visit - https://www.rkelectro.com/

