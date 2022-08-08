Raminder Singh receives the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2022

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Raminder Singh, the Founder & CEO of the World's first & fastest growing fan experience and celebrity engagement platform, Celebfie, received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2022 for "Most Visionary and Innovative Entrepreneur in the Entertainment Industry."
Raminder is also a reputed Ed-tech professional who has earlier conceptualized and built products in the mobile learning and e-Learning space. He is the recipient of the 'Edtech Leader of the Year Award' at the India-UAE Business Summit, 2018.
In 2019, he launched Celebfie-a new age fan experience (FX) and celebrity engagement mobile application that bridges the gap between celebrities, fans, and brands and runs on a unique business model.
Sharing his thoughts on receiving the "Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2022" Raminder Singh stated, "Necessity is the mother of invention, and this stands true to Celebfie because the idea of this platform struck my mind when I felt a huge gap in the fan experience and celebrity engagement ecosystem. The key objective of Celebfie has always been about bringing transparency and helping people connect with their desired celebrities to create meaningful experiences. I am honored to have received this prestigious award. I dedicate this award to my family, friends who believed in my vision, and most importantly, my team."
Within a year of its launch, the app already crossed .5 Million fan users, and currently, it has more than a Million fan users active on the app.
Celebfie has 600+ celebrities onboarded, and it has served more than 750 National and International brands so far. The app has successfully generated an online and offline business of worth 3 Million Dollars in the last two years of going live.
Celebfie is the world's first and fastest growing fan experience and celebrity engagement platform which creates unforgettable memories for celebrities, their fans, and brands simultaneously and curates authentic, larger-than-life experiences for them.
The Celebfie app (https://www.celebfie.com) has quickly become a go-to app for fans and brands, people who want to directly connect with the desired celeb, book them for personalized videos or brand campaigns, and are keen on watching exclusive videos of their favorite stars on the platform.
