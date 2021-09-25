Reaction to failure and perception of success are crucial elements for students to understand: Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 25 (ANI/PNN): Indian Chess Grandmaster and Padma Vibhushan Mr Vishwanathan Anand said the reaction to failure and perception of success was crucial to everyone's lives.

On Thursday, he spoke at the online conclave as the chief guest of the Jaipur Engineering College and Research Centre (JECRC) University Orientation Programme 2021. The orientation session is conducted to acclimatise the new batch of students to university life for their next academic year.

"Failure is not what happened to you but how you felt after it happened. Only when you fail do you have a memory of it, and it is the same memory that will stop you from repeating the mistake in future. Everyone experiences failure in one way or the other, but recognising how you feel or behave during a failure is important," he said, adding, "One should enjoy success but never take it for granted because things tend to get wrong when you least expect it. Success doesn't mean you did everything right."

Anand also said while everyone should follow their passion, they should not turn their backs on everything else. "Do what you really enjoy doing and where your passion really lies, but do not ignore things that are of no interest to you. It may come in handy in future. A university is the best place to learn this as it is your network for the future," he said. He also said that the learning never stops and that the novel COVID-19 pandemic was a whole new learning experience.

The virtual conclave's this year's theme was, 'Learn to Lead'. Around 3,500 students, along with their parents, had virtually attended the session.

Commenting on the JECRC Orient '21, Arpit Agarwal, Director, Vice-President, JECRC Foundation, said, "This is an outstanding opportunity for students to get used to the university campus along with champions and masters of the country. I thank Mr Vishwanathan Anand for sparing his valuable time to inspire the learning and career development of the students. Such first-hand experience gives valuable inputs to students' perceptions and outlook. We, at JECRC, do not just teach students, but we groom them to be the future leaders in their respective fields."

The new batch of students discovered the ecosystem of innovation, coding, entrepreneurship, international internships, and social work through the programme. The freshers also got an opportunity to interact with the university's alumni, expert faculty members and experts across industries.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)