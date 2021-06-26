Reel on Social builds brands with the power of visuals

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Reel on Social is a video production company that provides exceptional and innovative videos to businesses and communities.
Visual content is the need of the hour and the brands that have adapted to video formats have a competitive edge over others. Reel on Social along with its expert team is on a mission to help corporates and communities such as 'Wellbeing with Pranic Healing' leveraging power of videos. Through their exclusive services like ad films, corporate films, product films, animated videos, social media videos, and video-marketing strategies. The team has helped brands increase their market presence across platforms.
Sarika Gulati Gupta, the founder of Reel on Social holds over 20 years of experience in Sales, Marketing, Content and Brand Strategic primarily in a leadership capacity. She believes that a good strategy can help a brand go a long way.
It's believed that incredible things in a business are never done by one person, but are accomplished by a team of people. Reel on Social has a brilliant team to support clients in their journey of increasing their brand presence. Their innovative and efficient team follows a concept-driven approach to offer the best video solutions to the clients. Right from the initial concept to final delivery, the professionals will handhold you in the journey.
With over 100 happy clients, 5000 hours of video, and 99 per cent client retention, Reel on Social is confident to surpass all your video production requirements and exceed your expectations.
Ashish Gupta, the co-founder of Reel on Social is a hardcore perfectionist who strongly believes in the results. He is of the opinion that branding is all about building a connection with the audience. Ashish has television industry experience of over 25 years with brands like ESPN, NDTV, TV TODAY, CNN-Ibn, and ZEE.
Be it long story formats such as corporate videos & documentaries or short ad films, the team will offer you the best solution. Reel on Social believes in happy clients and wouldn't fret taking additional efforts to retain them. They offer creative, cost-effective, and unique video solutions to map with the client's requirements.
A visual language is an impactful tool in conveying the perfect message. Thus, if you are looking for an end-to-end solution from ideation to a final film, reach out to the professionals to assist you. Visit http://www.reelonsocial.com/ for more information.
