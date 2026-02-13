NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 13: REnergy Dynamics (RED) announced today that its Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Nagothane, Maharashtra has become the fastest CBG plant in India to cross its nameplate capacity of more than 21 tons per day (TPD). This milestone makes it the only plant in India to have achieve its capacity in less than 24 months. Additionally, it is only the second industrial scale multi-feedstock plant in India to achieve full nameplate production. RED's scope for the project included technology, EPC and operations for one of India's largest conglomerates. Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Kushagra Nandan, Chairman and Managing Director, REnergy Dynamics, said, "Both these achievements mark an inflection point in India's CBG journey as RED has successfully demonstrated industrial scale, multi feedstock CBG plants can be designed, stabilised and optimised in record time in India. Nagothane validates our execution model and our belief that bioenergy can be scaled with technical rigour and economic discipline."

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Varun Karad, CEO, REnergy Dynamics, said, "Nagothane was our first competitive win, and achieving nameplate capacity at this speed reflects the strength of our engineering teams and operational strategy. We are building assets that are not only commercially viable but also deeply integrated with the local ecosystem, supporting farmers, generating employment and strengthening India's clean energy transition." Achieving stable, full-scale operations at a CBG plant of this size is rare in the current bioenergy ecosystem. The Nagothane facility represents an important step forward for India's CBG and bioenergy sector, reinforcing confidence in the scalability and long-term viability of large bioenergy projects when designed and executed with rigor.

The Nagothane plant is engineered to process a diversified mix of feedstocks including napier grass, press mud cake, cow dung, paddy straw, bagasse and cane trash. This multi feedstock capability enhances operational flexibility and ensures stable year-round performance. It integrates an advanced membrane-based gas upgrading system capable of delivering biomethane purity of up to 99 percent when required, with high methane recovery efficiency that maximises yield and strengthens plant economics. About REnergy Dynamics REnergy Dynamics (RED) is dedicated to advancing the renewable energy sector in India, offering an integrated bioenergy platform to its clients. RED's portfolio of solutions includes: company-owned and developed large-scale bioenergy projects; EPC services to renewable energy developers; feedstock aggregation and its supply to compressed biogas projects; and the manufacturing and supply of CBG plant components. RED has quickly established a significant presence in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat through various bioenergy projects. The company is committed to sustainable growth and aims to create positive social and economic impacts on the communities and businesses they collaborate with.

To learn more, visit www.renergydynamics.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)