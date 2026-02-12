NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 11: REVA University today announced its new academic vision, Educate to Enterprise, a future-focused strategic direction aimed at preparing students for a world shaped by rapid technological change, evolving career pathways, and continuous disruption. The vision was formally unveiled at the REVA University campus by Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, along with the senior leadership team. On the occasion, the University also introduced REVA RISE (REVA Initiative for Scholastic Excellence), its flagship Scholarship Aptitude Test designed to identify and support meritorious and high-potential students, and students from rural and under-represented backgrounds. Addressing the media, Dr. Shyama Raju said that Educate to Enterprise is not about creating entrepreneurs alone, but about cultivating an enterprising mindset in every learner. "Educate to Enterprise encourages students to take initiative, identify opportunities, and create meaningful, sustainable solutions--whether in industry, research, governance, creative fields, or academia," he said. Dr. M. Dhanamjaya, Registrar; Dr. Beena G, Registrar (Evaluation); Dr. J. B Simha, Chief Mentor, School of Computer Science and Engineering and Gaurav Yadav, Director-Admissions also spoke on the occasion.

Aligned with national aspirations such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, REVA University's Educate to Enterprise vision reinforces its mission to prepare graduates not just to secure jobs, but to create opportunities and contribute meaningfully to society. Speaking about Educate to Enterprise, Dr Beena said: "Educate to Enterprise redefines how learning outcomes are envisioned and evaluated. It focuses on nurturing critical thinking, initiative, and problem-solving abilities, ensuring that assessment supports innovation, application, and lifelong learning." In addition, REVA University has restructured its engineering and allied programmes to align with emerging technologies and evolving industry needs. The redesigned curriculum integrates STEM education with Liberal Studies through a flexible basket of specialised minors, electives, and open electives, enabling holistic, multidisciplinary, and future-ready learning. The University has also introduced B.Tech. Design Engineering to build capabilities for developing complex and technologically intensive engineering products, along with minors and honours degree programmes offered in association with the IITs.

Speaking on this, Dr. Dhanamjaya, Registrar, said, "The restructuring of our programmes is driven by the need to stay ahead of industry and societal change, ensuring graduates are equipped with relevant skills, adaptability, and real-world readiness." Expanding into new academic frontiers, the University has launched the School of Geopolitics and Public Policy, offering programmes such as BA Political Science and MA International Relations and Strategic Studies. Strengthening Liberal Studies further, REVA has introduced a four-year Bachelor's in Psychology (B.Psy.), designed with multiple electives to promote multidisciplinary learning and an enterprising outlook aligned with its Educate to Enterprise vision. REVA RISE reflects REVA University's commitment to nurturing talent early and building a future-ready generation aligned with Educate to Enterprise. Conducted annually during April-June, the initiative promotes inclusive excellence. Speaking on REVA RISE, Gaurav Yadav said, "REVA RISE is a powerful step towards inclusive excellence. By identifying merit and potential early--including students from rural backgrounds--we are enabling deserving learners to access quality education with upto 100% scholarship and confidently step into the future." REVA also offers Merit Scholarships, Sports, NCC, Defence/Police, specially-abled, staff-children, siblings and referral scholarships.

Talking about Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Simha said, "Artificial Intelligence is no longer optional--it is foundational. At REVA, we are embedding AI awareness and application across disciplines to prepare students to work alongside intelligent systems and lead responsibly."