Rossell Techsys to build EWIS parts for the MH-60R Platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rossell Techsys has been awarded a contract with Lockheed Martin to build Electrical Wire Harness and Interconnect System (EWIS) parts in support of Lockheed Martin's MH-60R aircraft that are being supplied to the Indian Navy.
Last year, India signed a USD $2.1 billion deal with the United States Government as part of its Foreign Military Sales program for the purchase of 24 Lockheed Martin anti-submarine MH-60R helicopters. The first three of these MH-60R all-weather helicopters, which can support multiple missions with state-of-the-art avionics and sensors, have been delivered to the Indian Navy and are currently undergoing pilot and crew training in the United States.
The delivery of 24 helicopters will be completed in five years from the time the deal was concluded. The helicopters will be modified with a variety of "India-unique" equipment and weapons. The induction of these fourth-generation MH-60Rs is expected to further enhance the Indian Navy's three-dimensional capabilities.
"We are honoured to have been selected to manufacture wire harnesses for the MH-60R, an important equipment for India. We are committed to producing high-quality parts, on time, from India, furthering India's growing strength in manufacturing to global standards and contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said Mr. Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Chief Executive Officer, Rossell Techsys.
As part of the contract received from Lockheed Martin, Rossell Techsys shall perform "Build to Print" (BTP) manufacture of the wire harnesses that will be installed on the MH-60R. Manufacture of these parts is being performed in the "Center of Excellence" (COE), set up by Rossell Techsys for Lockheed Martin platforms. The manufacture of parts has commenced, with the first parts having successfully undergone acceptance by Lockheed Martin. The contract shall also enable Lockheed Martin to obtain offset credits towards this platform sale.
"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with RossellTechsys and confident of their vital capability to deliver high quality cable and harness assemblies in support of the India MRH Program and the Indian Navy," said Hamid Salim, Vice President and General Manager, Sikorsky Maritime and Mission Systems.
