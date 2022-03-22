Rubix Data Sciences appointed Validation Agent for Legal Entity Identifier in India

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rubix Data Sciences (Rubix), a technology and analytics-based B2B risk management and monitoring platform, has been appointed as a Validation Agent of the Legal Entity Identifier India Ltd. (LEIL) in India.
An agreement to this effect was signed between Rubix and Legal Entity Identifier Ltd. (LEIL) which has been accredited by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), headquartered in Switzerland, as a Local Operating Unit for issuance and management of Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs). LEIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd.
The LEI is a 20-character, alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies a legal entity or structure that is party to a financial transaction in any jurisdiction. The LEI connects to key reference information that enables clear and unique identification of legal entities participating in financial transactions.
Each LEI contains information about an entity's ownership structure and thus answers the questions of '(https://www.gleif.org/en/lei-data/access-and-use-lei-data/level-1-data-who-is-who) who is who' and '(https://www.gleif.org/en/lei-data/access-and-use-lei-data/level-2-data-who-owns-whom) who owns whom'. The LEI data pool, known as the Global LEI Index, is publicly available on GLEIF's website and can be regarded as a global directory that greatly enhances transparency in the global marketplace.
The LEI helps to build trust between businesses, financial institutions and organisations, regardless of sector, because it serves as an essential identifier which facilitates cross-border and domestic transactions. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that obtain the LEI can stand out amongst peers in the marketplace. Various regulators - including Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) - already require entities to obtain a LEI for certain transactions.
As a Validation Agent, Rubix will be responsible for the following:
Maintaining procedures to verify the existence and eligibility of entities applying for LEI
Procuring relevant documents for timely issuance of LEI
Validating legal entity-reference data and parent data
Ensuring that clients apply for LEI renewal in a timely manner
Marketing of LEIs to prospective legal entities
Stephan Wolf, CEO, GLEIF comments, "The LEI has a vital role to play in creating greater trust and transparency for businesses around the world. India has already made progress in realizing this vision by supporting LEI adoption through regulatory means. The appointment of Rubix as the latest Validation Agent in the Global LEI System presents a significant opportunity to scale-up voluntary adoption of the LEI within a key global market and support more businesses in their efforts to securely engage in the global marketplace."
Mohan Ramaswamy, Co-Founder and CEO of Rubix Data Sciences, said, "Rubix is privileged to be a Validation Agent, working with LEIL to issue LEIs to the market. The LEI provides global credibility and recognition for Indian businesses in international markets. Rubix shall endeavour to spread awareness about the importance of LEIs and assist business entities, particularly SMEs, to obtain the LEI smoothly."
