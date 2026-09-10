VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10: Rupeezy, one of India's leading technology-driven & profitable investment platforms, today announced the launch of its Purpose-First Goal-Based Mutual Fund Investing experience - a first-of-its-kind investing approach that shifts the conversation from "Which mutual fund should I invest in?" to "What am I investing for?" As millions of Indians embrace mutual funds as a preferred avenue for long-term wealth creation, one challenge continues to hold back first-time investors - not the lack of investment options, but the complexity of choosing the right one. According to Rupeezy's analysis of over 6,000 investors who researched mutual funds on its platform, nearly four in five investors who compared three or more mutual funds never went on to make an investment, while one in three continued researching for over a month without reaching a purchase decision. The findings also revealed that comparing more funds did not necessarily lead to more decisions, highlighting the growing challenge of choice overload among investors.

Rather than asking investors to navigate thousands of mutual fund schemes across categories such as large-cap, flexi-cap, mid-cap or index funds, Goal-Based Mutual Fund begins with a much simpler and more intuitive question - the financial goal. The launch reflects a broader shift underway in India's investment landscape. As retail participation in financial markets reaches unprecedented levels, investors are increasingly seeking simplicity, guidance, and long-term wealth creation rather than product complexity. Powered by Rupeezy's Life Stage Personalisation Engine, the experience intelligently recommends financial goals that are most relevant to an individual's age and stage of life. Unlike conventional goal-based investing solutions that predominantly rely on higher-cost actively managed portfolios, Rupeezy builds its recommendations using Direct Mutual Funds, Index Funds, and carefully curated Funds of Funds, helping investors maximise long-term wealth creation while keeping investment costs low.

Speaking on the launch, Shauryam Gupta, CEO, Rupeezy, said, "Investors aren't uninformed, they are often stuck in the complexity of choice. Our platform insights show that investors compare fund after fund and still struggle to commit, because 'which fund' is often the wrong first question. Nobody saves for a flexi-cap fund; they save for a home, a child's education or the freedom to retire. We believe that investing should begin with that purpose. Our Purpose-First investing experience combines intelligent technology, life-stage personalisation and a low-cost investment architecture to help investors move from endless research to meaningful action and make wealth creation simpler, more intuitive and relevant to every Indian investor."

The platform calculates monthly SIP required to work towards the goal, with an option to add a one-time lump sum investment, and offers four investment pathways ranging from conservative to growth-oriented. Each pathway is mapped to a ready-made, diversified portfolio, allowing investors to choose an approach aligned with their risk appetite and investment horizon. Before investing, users can also assess portfolio performance across returns, volatility and drawdowns, compare it with the Nifty 50, and track each financial goal as a separate portfolio. Designed primarily for Gen Z and Millennial investors, the feature offers a guided, digital-first investing experience that removes financial jargon and simplifies investment decisions. It also enables experienced investors to build and manage separate portfolios for multiple life goals, making investing more structured and outcome oriented.

The launch reinforces Rupeezy's larger vision of making investing simpler, more responsible and purpose driven. By combining intelligent technology, behavioural insights and low-cost investing, the company aims to shift the focus from chasing market trends to building long-term financial well-being. About Rupeezy Founded in 2002 as Astha Credit & Securities, Rupeezy is a leading, technology-driven Indian investment and financial services platform trusted by over 500,000 registered users and investors nationwide. Located in Bengaluru, the SEBI-registered, AMFI-registered, and ISO 27001-certified company offers an all-in-one digital ecosystem spanning Stocks, Futures & Options (F & O), Commodities, Mutual Funds, IPOs, ETFs, and Margin Trading Facility (MTF). Led by IIT Kharagpur alumnus Shauryam Gupta, Rupeezy bridges the gap between traditional brokerage and cutting-edge fintech by equipping retail investors with advanced, professional-grade trading tools, real-time insights, and transparent pricing. Recognized by premier market institutions like NSDL and MCX, Rupeezy remains committed to driving financial literacy and democratizing wealth creation across India.

For more information, visit www.rupeezy.in Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully. Media Contact Information Anjitha Eldho/Niti Kalyangal/Praksha Pitta rupeezy@kaizzencomm.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)