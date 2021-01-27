Sachin Industries' Sachin Patel amongst The Most Admired Global Indians 2020

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/Digpu): Multi-skilled, valiant, and inventive Sachin Patel, the Managing Director of Sachin Industries Limited, is a hardworking and proactive personality. He belongs to the group of warriors who see the opportunities and grab them to bring unexpected results.

"Quality, Service, and a fire in the belly to give the best to the customers. That defines my passion," says Sachin Patel.

He believes more in being street-smart than book-smart and rests on exploring the boundaries of success, not being complacent at any stage. It seems passion and perseverance has been by in his DNA.

The spectacular virtual event of Unified Brainz celebrating the 2nd anniversary of its international magazine, Passion Vista, witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visioners from different walks of life who craft, curate and conceptualise to all the industries across the globe.

Sachin Patel always had the privilege to pursue chemical engineering but he chose the less-travelled road and went to Pravara Rural Engineering College, Pune University, to learn chemical engineering and discovered the untapped concepts to apply to his business acumen.

"During my college days, I had the drive to be a leader. I was President of the Chemical Engineering Student Association called CHESA. Leadership was a passion for me. I had a good fan following as a leader and was popular among them," asserted Sachin Patel, Managing Director, Stork Kaumil Equipments Pvt Limited and Board of Director of VEL (Vatva Industrial Estate Infrastructure Development Ltd).

Sachin Patel joined his father's business in 1998 to take it to the next level. Leaving behind the option of pursuing an MBA from abroad, Patel planned something different. Before joining the mainstream family business, it was meeting the periphery with manufacturing conventional Filter Presses. Sparked by passion and ignited by perseverance, after several attempts and smart planning, Sachin brought the concept of 'Automation' and later the "Membrane Filter Press."

Inherently undefeated, in 2000 his younger brother Kaumil Patel joined the business, and together, they scaled the company to the wider market frontiers. "With the double efforts, we struck with an idea of adding a unique product to our stable and therefore, I collaborated with the J. P. Labs Inc. of USA under their technical popularity to manufacture Glass Lined Reactors and various other Products", said Sachin Patel.

Presently, Sachin Patel is the Managing Director of Sachin Industries Limited, a well-known manufacturer of Filter Press and Polypropylene filter plates since 1982. It has established an international benchmark facility to manufacture glass-lined equipment in the year 2011. Spread over an area of 1, 00,000 square meters, this facility has been established in Technical Collaboration with JP Laboratories, INC USA, a company having more than 80 patents worldwide.

The plant is equipped with state of the art manufacturing facility, including computer-controlled furnaces, ultra-modern glass manufacturing facility for designing and manufacturing, etc. of International quality & best workmanship.

He is a believer of progression and not a perfectionist and with committing errors and meeting failures. Sachin Patel, also the treasurer of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industries (GCCI) bagged several awards like BEST MSME - 2013-14, Govt. of Gujarat by then Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, "World Wide Achievers Award: 2018-19 by Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry, GOI", "Gujarat Brand Leadership Award - 2018", "SME of the Year "Udhyami Samman" - 2018 by Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel. Passion Vista Magazine felicitated Sachin with the title, The Most Admired Global Indians 2020.

Becoming a market leader was really a toss for him because of the International language issue. Holding a self-trust and self-belief, he had been appointed as the Executive committee member of Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) for their western zone that gave an opportunity to explore the business corners of the world where the Filter Press Market was unexplored. Thankfully, that gave us results and that's how we brought our footprint even on the Globe", proudly said Sachin, Trustee at KD Patel Foundation.

