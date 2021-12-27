Sampath Rai aka Rai Star YouTube Channel crosses 6 million subscribers

You would like to read
- Ant Play - a cloud gaming platform that turns any smart device into a gaming PC
- CyberPeace Foundation Report: Online Gaming World - Trust and Safety
- Eximius Ventures announces the most happening gaming event in India: The Gaming Lounge 2021
- GAME PALACIO - India's first to house boutique bowling, fine-dining, gaming arcade and nightclub experience launches flagship site
- Start-up investor Darren Yaw and wife Lucy Chow announce expansion of Edutech firm GCG Asia into gaming through G Studio
New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/ATK): Gamer & YouTuber, Sampath Rai, popularly known as 'Rai Star', has recently crossed 6 million subscribers on Youtube.
Driving engagement of the fans, the latter is one of the trending YouTuber with massive 6+ Million subscribers to his channel.
Gaming career has changed the fate of many young talented players in the present scenario. YouTube is one of the famous platforms to showcase hidden talent as well as to produce quality content. However, everyone uses this platform for various purposes like gaming, entertainment, sports, etc. Rai Star aka Sampath Rai is a known name in the gaming world.
Sampath Rai's gameplay content and videos grab the attention of game lovers. Many young and talented brains make use of YouTube the most to showcase their creativity. The gameplay videos are amazing with entertaining content. Rai Star YouTube channel has crossed a whopping 6+ million subscribers and features some of the viral content on the channel.
Sampath Rai is a very down-to-earth person with the zest of learning new things. He is always seen in the learning phase. Under the guidance of Gyan Gaming, he learned many new gaming techniques that helps build his confidence level high. He also acquired knowledge of earnings through YouTube, new skills & ideas for creating videos.
Sampath Rai has a friendly nature. He made numerous friends online, on social media and interacted with them. Through all the tough times, learning modes, uploading videos, and the struggle, Rai Star has achieved his dream of becoming one of the trendiest YouTubers & Gamers in this ever-evolving gaming industry. With his power-packed gameplay videos, he has received massive responses winning the hearts of millions.
Sampath Rai has become an idol to many youngsters who are now following in his footsteps and rising in the Digital space. Sampath Rai understands the platform and is making the most out of it.
While sharing his experience with all the enthusiastic upcoming gamers, he says, "You can start your journey of becoming a YouTuber at any moment, but, all you need is the urge of building your career. You must have to be passionate about creating videos and sharing them on your channel."
Sampath Rai envisions building an ESports team to give chances to the underrated players to play in his team. Being a struggler in his initial days, Sampath Rai knows the frustration, and thus, he wanted to help the newcomers who wanted to make a career in gaming and want to earn honestly through YouTube.
We need more people like Sampath Rai who creatively utilizes social media platforms and also aims in helping the newbies to start a good career in gaming.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor