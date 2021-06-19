Sara Chhipa, 10-year-old, Indian, World Record Holder felicitated by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, UAE

Dubai [UAE], June 19 (ANI/PNN): Sara Chhipa, a 10-year-old from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, and a resident in Dubai was recognized by His Excellency, Dr Aman Puri Consul General of India, and Dr Jitendra Matlani, Vice President, World Book of Records at the CGI office in Dubai.

Sara has been a resident of Dubai for the past 9 years and had recently created a World Record on 2nd May 2021 by memorizing all the 195 "Countries - Capitals & Currencies" across the world. The previous record was for countries and capitals and Sara has added the dimension of currencies to her recent record. Sara became the first in the world to create & hold the "world record" in the newly achieved category.

Sara is also recognized by OMG Book of World Records, International Book of Records, and recently, she was awarded and included in the World Book of Records, London, UK.

Commenting on the achievement, Sara said, "I am extremely honored to receive this prestigious recognition from His Excellency, Dr Aman Puri. I would also like to express my gratitude to Dr Jitendra Matlani, Vice President, World Book of Records. Along my journey, I have been blessed to meet some very encouraging souls. The UAE as a country has also been very supportive as it takes progressive strides owing to its visionary leadership and I feel very grateful to be living here."

A sixth-grade student at the Gems Modern Academy, she has put in more than 50 hours of work to memorize the daunting list of the names. Her world record journey began around three months back under the mentorship of Sushant Mysorkar, founder of Brain Rhyme Cognitive Solutions in Mumbai. Since then, Chhipa has been training in memorizing the names through a combination of cognitive mindset, association systems, and several creative learning and memory tools and techniques.

Interestingly, Sara is also a budding cricketer and an avid dancer where she has performed various stage shows. She is also exposed to the practices of yoga and breathing techniques through the "Art of Living Foundation". Sara has her YouTube channel, "Shine with Sara" and currently runs a weekly series on "Incredible India" and aims to cover all the countries going forward. Sara also loves arts and crafts, painting, and cooking in her spare time. As per Sara, 5F has been the secret of her success, Find Your Passion, Feel Your Passion on Daily Basis, Follow Your Passion, Flourish along with your Passion, and don't forget to have "Fun" while exploring your passion.

Sara's father, Suniel Chhipa, a native of Bhilwara, Rajasthan has been in UAE for the last 10 years and is currently working with Etisalat Telecom in the Human Resources function. Before coming to Dubai, Suniel worked with AMUL, Reliance Industries, and Tata Chemicals in India. Sara's mother, Renu is from Baran, Rajasthan, and is currently working with Asteco Properties. Sara also has a younger brother, Shourya 6 yrs old who is born and brought up in Dubai and a student of Springdale's School in Dubai.

Sara Chhipa's YouTube Channel: (https://www.youtube.com/c/ShinewithSara)

