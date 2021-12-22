Sarafa Bazar India crosses 10,000 app downloads

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/TPT): Sarafa Bazar India took part in JewelNet Expo (18-20 December at AKM Resort, Chandigarh) where they announced that their platform has crossed 10,000 downloads on Play Store.

This figure of 10,000 downloads clearly shows the willingness of industry to adapt to the technology implementation in this market.

Vikas Chudasama (Founder & CEO, Infosel Technologies LLP) and whole team of JewelNext Expo congratulated Archit Jain (Founder & CEO Sarafa Bazar India).

JewelNet Expo, Chandigarh was a huge success with over 5,000 buyers from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Western parts of Uttar Pradesh, and also Union Territories of Delhi and Chandigarh.

50+ Exhibitors (100+ stalls) showcased their latest designs and got tremendous response. The show was well organised where both buyers and sellers appreciated the team.

Later, at the beginning of 2022, Sarafa Bazar India will take part at IGJ Expo from January 29 to 31, 2022 at Lilly Resort, Amritsar. The exhibitions will be held for the jewellery manufacturers and wholesalers who can showcase their dazzling contemporary and high-end collections of finest jewellery to jewellers from Punjab and nearby states.

(https://sarafabazar.in/)Sarafa Bazar works with a vision that if anyone wants to search for a manufacturer/wholesaler/dealer related to jewellery industry he can simply log on to (https://sarafabazar.in/).

Here you can find manufacturers and wholesalers of all kinds of gems and jewellery. You can also search for jewellery related machines, display, and packaging, storage & security, educational institutes, etc.

It is allowing each and everyone in the industry to contribute towards business growth and aims at revolutionizing the B2B Gems & Jewellery Market.

It is to be noted that the marketing takes place in the digital space while buying and selling are done in offline mode.

The platform is a gem for both small & big jewellery manufacturers who want to grow their business with pan India reach.

The Sarafa Bazar India website has over 10,000 latest designs of jewellery and wholesalers/retailers can directly contact the manufacturers/wholesalers with just a few clicks.

"We believe Sarafa Bazar India will bring a revolution in the Indian jewellery industry. We have manufacturers and wholesalers from almost every major city of the country. Due to our platform many jewellery manufacturers have been able to reach a bigger market. Their products are being purchased from different parts of the country," said Archit Jain, founder of Sarafa Bazar India.

