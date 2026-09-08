PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Sayaji Realty has acquired Prabhavati Niwas on Park Road in Vile Parle East for redevelopment, adding a distinctive boutique residential address to its growing portfolio of premium developments across Mumbai. Set within one of Vile Parle's most established and sought-after residential pockets, the project is envisioned as an intimate, super-luxury development offering 15 spacious 3 BHK residences, designed around a private, villa-like living experience. Located on Park Road, the Prabhavati Niwas development will comprise a single G+8-storey tower with two residences per floor. The project will offer homes ranging from approximately 1,066 sq. ft to 1,326 sq. ft of carpet area. With its limited number of residences, the development has been conceived as a private, boutique-style address, offering a more intimate residential experience centred on space, privacy and considered proportions.

"At Sayaji Realty, we believe luxury is increasingly about space, privacy and the quality of the everyday living experience rather than simply scale. Prabhavati Niwas brings that philosophy to life through its boutique format, generous residences and considered design elements that create a heightened sense of exclusivity. Its location on Park Road, in one of Vile Parle's most established residential pockets, gives the project a distinctive character. Our aim is to create a home that respects that character while elevating the expectations of contemporary luxury living," said Zuber Dhanani, Managing Director, Sayaji Realty. A defining feature of Prabhavati Niwas will be its 12.75-ft ceiling heights, creating a heightened sense of volume and openness within the residences. Combined with large bedrooms and spacious balconies, the generous ceiling height is designed to give the homes a distinctive villa-like quality rarely associated with conventional city apartments. Amenities will include a gym, landscaped areas and sit-outs, complementing the development's emphasis on understated luxury.

The location adds another dimension to the project. Park Road in Vile Parle East offers residents access to key parts of Mumbai through the Western Express Highway, railway network and major arterial roads, while the neighbourhood itself is supported by established educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail, hospitality and everyday conveniences. Its proximity to the airport and major commercial and lifestyle destinations further enhances the appeal of the address. Vile Parle's established residential identity, strong connectivity and limited availability of premium land continue to support demand for larger, well-designed residences. The project is particularly targeted at established families and business communities with longstanding ties to the neighbourhood, including Mumbai's Gujarati business community. Its larger-format homes and sophisticated design are intended to appeal to buyers seeking a more private and differentiated residential experience within an established part of Mumbai.

The Prabhavati Niwas development reflects Sayaji Realty's broader focus on selective redevelopment opportunities across established Mumbai micro-markets. The company currently has a redevelopment pipeline spanning approximately 32,000 sq. m of land parcels, with planned development potential of approximately 20 lakh sq. ft. The company continues to evaluate opportunities based on location, connectivity, feasibility, and development potential. The project will strengthen Sayaji Realty's presence in Mumbai's premium and luxury residential segment and add to its growing portfolio in Vile Parle. The project's Development Agreement was signed in April 2026, and the project has received its Intimation of Disapproval (IOD). The Commencement Certificate (CC) has been applied for and is awaited. Construction is expected to commence in September 2026, with the project slated to launch for sale in October 2026 and possession targeted for June 2028.

With its focus on sophisticated design, generous proportions, and an intimate residential format, Sayaji Realty continues to build its presence across Mumbai's established neighbourhoods, with redevelopment forming an important pillar of its growth strategy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)