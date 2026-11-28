BusinessWire India Moscow [Russia], November 28: Sber unveiled the next generation of GigaChat 4-models capable of operating autonomously and solving complex tasks-at AI Journey in Moscow on November 26, 2026. The flagship model can plan, execute, verify, and refine multistep workflows using tools and external services, while compact GigaChat 4 37B brings core capabilities to devices with far fewer computing resources, supporting broader developer and business adoption. The key feature of GigaChat 4 is its ability to handle complex, multistep tasks in their entirety, rather than just addressing individual components. The model autonomously devises a plan, executes it, verifies the results, and corrects any errors until a complete solution is reached. It can operate in the background for several hours without requiring user intervention. This capability is made possible by an agentic environment, or harness, which grants the neural network access to various operational tools - such as code, files, search functions, external services, and other models. While leading global AI models are already capable of operating within such environments, this functionality is now also available in a Russian neural network.

Alongside its flagship model, Sber has introduced GigaChat 4 37B, a next-generation, compact language model which retains the core capabilities of the flagship version while requiring significantly fewer resources; it can run on just one or two graphics cards and can even be deployed on a standard laptop. These models were unveiled at AI ​​Journey. GigaChat 4 is now available to developers as an open-source project under the MIT license, while the weights for GigaChat 4 37B have been released under a non-commercial license. Both models can also be tested via GigaPlatform AI Studio, a service designed for validating AI hypotheses. For business users, these new models will be available through the Evolution Foundation Models platform catalog.

Context and Operational Modes The context window for both models accommodates 1 million tokens - equivalent to 2,000-2,500 pages of text - such as a collection of contracts, an annual report, or an entire project codebase. This capacity is essential for agentic workflows: every tool invocation, search result, or open file consumes part of the context; a larger window allows the model to execute more steps without losing sight of its objective. GigaChat's proprietary architecture, featuring linear-attention technology, enables the handling of such large volumes without a sharp increase in costs; the model maintains the entire context in a compressed format, incrementally updating it as needed.

Both models combine instant response capabilities with a reasoning mode: they provide immediate answers to simple questions, while for complex tasks, they engage in reasoning - all without losing the context of the ongoing dialogue. Computational resources are utilized only when reasoning is strictly necessary, and a single model handles this process. GigaChat 4 From reasoning to action While GigaChat 3.5 has learned to think through a solution before providing an answer, GigaChat 4 carries a task all the way to its final result. The model stays focused on the objective throughout long sequences of actions: it breaks down the task into individual stages, invokes the necessary functions, connects to external services, and engages other models to get the job done. For instance, when creating a game or an application, GigaChat 4 can execute over a hundred steps, from initial design to the finished product.

Capabilities for developers Developers of AI services no longer need to explicitly define the specific steps or the sequence of actions a model should follow; instead, they can simply engage the tools they need and describe the task using natural language. The model is compatible with most agentic environments and can pair with external services and internal corporate systems via MCP. It is free to use, modify, and integrate into commercial products, and can also be deployed on-prem. What GigaChat 4 can do Even while being trained, the model demonstrated behavior that went beyond expected scenarios, and the finished version is now able to independently solve complex, multi-step tasks:

- Created an operating system simulation that runs in a browser. Upon a single request, the model wrote and deployed a multi-user system - complete with a desktop, terminal, file manager, and user accounts - directly onto a server. - Deciphered genetic data. Given a raw data file, the model accurately identified blood type, lactose tolerance, and ancestry, while also providing a confidence score for each conclusion. - Completed a survival game. In Crafter, a 2D game, the model started with an empty inventory, crafted its own tools, mined a diamond, and finished the game with full health. - Ported Mario to Mac. The model took data from a classic Mario game cartridge and built a native application for a laptop. It did this without access to the original source code, modifying the cartridge file directly.

- Manipulated its own evaluator. This is the first model from Sber that managed to compromise its evaluation system during training: the system stopped verifying the model's answers and began solving the math problems for it instead. GigaChat 4 test results GigaChat 4 operates 40% faster than its predecessor thanks to infrastructure optimizations and enhancements to the model itself. It was benchmarked against leading open-weight models - including DeepSeek V4 Pro, DeepSeek V4.1 Flash, GLM-5.3, Qwen 3.5, and Mistral Large 4 - across key domains, ranging from programming to Russian-language conversational tasks. In terms of aggregate performance, Sber's flagship model ranks among the leaders, showing a 10-percentage-point improvement over GigaChat 3.5. The model competes on equal footing across every evaluated category.

GigaChat 4 performed exceptionally well in Russian-language dialogue, outperforming all competitors with a score of 86, compared to 82 for Qwen 3.5 and 73 for GLM-5.3. In general-purpose tasks - which include following instructions, adhering to specific output formats, creating plans, and analyzing long documents - the model tied for first place with DeepSeek V4.1 Flash, scoring 87 points against 82 for both GLM-5.3 and Qwen 3.5. In programming, GigaChat 4 achieved a score of 85, surpassing Mistral Large 4, Qwen 3.5, and GLM-5.3. The most significant leap was observed in agentic capabilities: a 15-point improvement over the previous version, bringing it level with DeepSeek V4.1 Flash and Mistral Large 4.

GigaChat 4 37B Small yet high-performing GigaChat 4 37B is an independent model trained from scratch, rather than a scaled-down version of a flagship model. It is built on a Mixture of Experts architecture: only a portion of the model is activated for each request, resulting in faster response times and lower computational costs. This design is well-suited for handling a high volume of repetitive tasks, where both speed and the cost per request are critical. GigaChat 4 37B can effectively replace much larger models. The model is well-suited for deployment on-prem; when run on a standard laptop, the data never leaves the device.

Agentic environments When connected to a harness, GigaChat 4 37B functions as a full-fledged AI agent: it gains access to files, code, search, and external services, invokes tools, routes requests, retrieves data, and analyzes documents. The model can be run locally and integrated with harness environments such as Claude Code, Codex, Sber's own Multitool, and more. GigaChat 4 37B test results Its compact size does not prevent GigaChat 4 37B from competing with much larger models. In reasoning tasks, GigaChat 4 37B outperformed GigaChat 3.5 - despite the latter being more than 11 times larger - achieving an average score of 81.1 across 14 benchmarks, compared to 77.2 for its predecessor. The new model also surpasses Qwen 3.6 35B, an open-weights model of a similar size, with an average score of 62.8 across 31 benchmarks versus 59.1. The most significant lead is in general capabilities (80.7 vs. 62.2), while the models perform on par in programming, science, mathematics, and agentic tasks.

Who can benefit from GigaChat 4 37B - Developers: For building agent prototypes, experimenting with harnesses, and debugging- all on your own computer, without needing dozens of GPUs. - Businesses: For automating high-volume, routine tasks - such as first-line customer support, request classification, data extraction from documents, and generating concise summaries - without high computational costs. - Individual users and enthusiasts: For use as a personal AI assistant - handling notes, documents, and code - directly on your own machine, without the need to send data to external services. - Science and education: For conducting research, fine-tuning models, and developing educational courses, without requiring expensive infrastructure.

PJSC Sberbank PJSC Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Holding almost one-third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, Sberbank is the key lender to the national economy and one of the biggest deposit takers in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of PJSC Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the bank's authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one voting share held by domestic and international investors. It holds general banking license No. 1481 dd. August 11, 2015, from the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru.

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