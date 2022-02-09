Second Year in a Row: OctaFX Receives 'Best in Class - Social Copy Trading 2022' Award

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The authoritative platform ForexBrokers.com has recently allotted global Forex broker OctaFX with its 'Best in Class - Social Copy Trading 2022' award.
OctaFX managed the feat of being awarded this a second year in a row.
January has been a strong month so far for international Forex broker OctaFX. The online platform ForexBrokers.com issued the accolade 'Best in Class - Social Copy Trading 2022' to the fintech company.
Steven Hatzakis, the Global Director of Research at ForexBrokers.com, maintains that, "With so much competition in the social copy trading market as forex brokers race to offer more and more trading tools, OctaFX has positioned itself as Best in Class for Social Copy Trading in 2022."
Hatzakis continued by saying, "While a growing number of brokers offer social copy trading tools from third-party providers, OctaFX has launched its own proprietary social copy trading platform, helping to distinguish its offering in this category among other best in class finishers."
Forexbrokers.com is a significant and influential voice in the Forex industry. Administering accurate and meticulous testing methodology that find their way into much-anticipated annual reviews, the platform delivered over 50,000 words of research.
Related to copy trading, OctaFX only recently introduced an upgrade to this particular service segment. Clients can now copy the experienced traders' orders in equal, double, triple, or any other desired volume. The official announcement provides more information on this.
OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience and a top-notch service to over 7.5 million traders worldwide.
In that sense, OctaFX has won more than 45 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 'Best Forex Broker Asia' award and the 2020 'Most Transparent Broker' award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively.
