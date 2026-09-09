PRNewswire Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 9: As India continues to expand its semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturing base, attention is increasingly turning to the infrastructure needed to support these industries. Water management is emerging as a critical consideration as manufacturers seek to improve resource efficiency, strengthen sustainability, and optimize long-term plant performance. In this evolving landscape, Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) will exhibit its water recovery technologies (ZLI/ZLD) at SEMICON India 2026, scheduled for September 17 to 19, 2026, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), New Delhi. Semiconductor manufacturing depends heavily on water for wafer cleaning, chemical processing, and utility operations. These activities generate wastewater streams that require advanced treatment and high recovery rates. As new facilities are planned and existing plants are expanded, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on integrating water management systems that support both operational performance and sustainability goals.

At SEMICON India 2026, SED will present its patented MVR-based Low Temperature Evaporation (LTE®) technology. Designed for high-recovery industrial applications, the technology enables manufacturers to maximize process water reuse while reducing energy consumption and supporting Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). SED works with semiconductor manufacturers, solar manufacturers, EPC contractors and project developers to integrate these systems into greenfield and brownfield facilities. Trusted by global companies such as Gradiant, VA Tech Wabag and Ion Exchange, SED delivers tailored water recovery solutions that address each plant's process conditions, wastewater characteristics and utility configuration. Rather than supplying standalone equipment, SED engineers integrated evaporation and water recovery systems tailored to each manufacturing facility's process requirements, utility configuration and sustainability objectives. This approach enables manufacturers to improve operational efficiency while supporting long-term environmental compliance and cost optimization.

"Water infrastructure has become as strategic as production infrastructure. Manufacturers investing in tomorrow's semiconductor and solar facilities cannot afford to treat water management as an afterthought. The plants that recover more water, consume less energy and design for long-term sustainability will ultimately be the most competitive. SEMICON India 2026 provides the ideal platform to discuss how these engineering decisions can create lasting value," said Mr. Vimarsh Verma, Director, SED. Visitors attending SEMICON India 2026 can meet the SED team at Booth H7031 to speak directly with the company's engineering specialists about plant-specific water management challenges, utility integration, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) strategies and process optimization for semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturing facilities.

As India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem expands, sustainable process infrastructure will become just as critical as fabrication technology itself. Through its advanced evaporation and water recovery solutions, SED is helping manufacturers build facilities that are not only productive, but also resilient, resource-efficient and prepared for future environmental demands. About Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) is a global engineering and technology company specializing in energy-efficient evaporation, drying, wastewater treatment and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) solutions. With expertise across semiconductor, solar, chemical, pharmaceutical, sugar and biofuel industries, SED develops advanced process technologies that help manufacturers improve resource efficiency, recover water and reduce environmental impact.

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