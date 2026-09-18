PNN Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 17: Giving a major boost to the nation's indigenous civil aviation capabilities, SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the flagship aerospace and defence division of NeST Group, has successfully handed over the first airworthy unit of the Primary Power Distribution System (PPDS) for SARAS MKII - India's first indigenous passenger aircraft. The state-of-the-art power system, jointly designed and developed with the Bengaluru-based CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), was officially unveiled and handed over at a ceremony held at SFO's Hi Tek Park in Kalamassery on September 16, 2026. Dr. N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director of NeST Group, attended the event alongside Dr. Abhay Anant Pashilkar, Director, CSIR-NAL, and senior CSIR NAL scientists.

Designed to meet the stringent airworthiness standards, the PPDS will serve as the electrical nerve centre for the 19-seater SARAS MKII aircraft. It manages electrical power generated by the aircraft's twin turboprop engines, distributing power to mission-critical onboard systems while featuring smart monitoring capabilities that allow real-time health monitoring of critical components of the PPDS via the central flight computer. Speaking at the function, Dr. N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director of NeST Group, described the handover as a watershed moment for the state's technology footprint. "SFO is proud to partner with NAL on this prestigious national mission. This achievement is another feather in our cap as we continue to indigenously develop critical systems for India's aerospace and defence sectors, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This success strengthens our resolve to take on even more complex aerospace challenges in the future," he said.

Dr. Abhay Anant Pashilkar said that PPDS is the heart of SARAS MKII electrical system powering complete aircraft having multiple sources from Generators and Batteries. He further stated that the indigenous development of PPDS is very much essential towards Athmanirbhar Bharath heading towards Viksit Bharat@2047. Director CSIR NAL stated that the SARAS MKII program has completed the Critical Design Reviews of all systems and heading towards the Aircraft Level Critical Design Review. NeST Digital, the software division under SFO, developed the software powering the PPDS in-house; it specialises in high-criticality avionics, automotive, and healthcare solutions. The SARAS MKII, designed and developed by CSIR-NAL, aims to bolster regional air connectivity under the Union Government's UDAAN scheme, connecting remote hubs across the country while also being certified for military transport duties with the Indian Air Force.

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