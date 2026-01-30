PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 29: SGT University successfully concluded its 12th Convocation Ceremony, conducted over two days, marking a landmark moment in the academic journeys of its graduating students. The convocation witnessed the conferral of degrees across multiple disciplines, celebrating years of dedication, perseverance, and scholastic excellence. The ceremony was graced by a distinguished panel of Chief Guests and Guests of Honour across both days. Eminent dignitaries included Prof. (Dr.) Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh; Prof. (Dr.) Alok Kumar Rai, Director, Indian Institute of Management Calcutta; Prof. (Dr.) Unnat P. Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, Indian Patent Office, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry; and Prof. (Dr.) Diwan Singh Rawat, Vice Chancellor, Kumaun University.

The convocation was further honoured by the presence of Prof. (Dr.) O. P. Kalra, Former Vice Chancellor, Pandit B. D. Sharma University & SGT University, and Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan, Director General, IMS Noida, as Guests of Honour, whose participation added immense academic and institutional value to the ceremony. Addressing the graduates, Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice Chancellor, SGT University, said, "As you complete one journey and embark on another, remember that knowledge gains true meaning when guided by integrity, empathy, and purpose. Carry forward the values of discipline, resilience, inclusivity, and service nurtured at SGT University, and step into the world as lifelong learners and responsible global citizens."

Speaking at the event, Prof. (Dr.) Alok Kumar Rai highlighted the broader purpose of education, emphasizing its societal responsibility. He remarked, "As Mahatma Gandhi said, our beliefs shape our destiny. A university is not merely a place of learning but a space where intellect, values, and character converge to shape future leaders. The knowledge and principles students gain here will guide them to serve society and the nation with purpose and responsibility, in the true spirit of NEP 2020 and India's human-centric education vision." Prof. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Nasa, Pro Vice Chancellor, SGT University, speaking on the occasion, underscored the university's commitment to holistic education: "At SGT University, we strive to deliver an education that combines discipline, creativity, leadership, and service. The academic year 2024-25 marks a defining chapter in our journey, driven by innovation, social impact, and a strong commitment to shaping future-ready, responsible global citizens."

Prof. (Dr.) Sat Prakash Bansal shared a powerful message on excellence and purpose, stating, "A university campus must stand for excellence, and excellence is never accidental. It is a continuous process in which individuals, institutions, and even nations constantly strive to improve themselves. Performance standards are set by one's own vision and dreams, driven by focus, preparation, and the courage to take calculated risks, without being deterred by failures." The two-day convocation celebrated not only academic achievements but also the enduring values of integrity, service, leadership, innovation, and national responsibility that SGT University instills in its students. The ceremony reaffirmed the university's mission to align education with national priorities, research excellence, and social impact.

About SGT University: Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT University), Gurugram, is one of the leading multidisciplinary institutions in Delhi-NCR, accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC. With over 200 programs across diverse fields such as Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Design, and Management, SGT University is committed to academic excellence, industry alignment, and research innovation. It houses advanced research labs, Centres of Excellence, and government-recognised incubation centres. With 600+ patents, 10,000+ publications, and collaborations with top organisations such as Deloitte, Grant Thornton, and KPMG, SGT University is a catalyst for transformative learning, entrepreneurship, and career-ready talent for a global future.

