Shailesh Ghanchi will feature in a friendship song 'Teri Meri Yaariyaan', music video is releasing very soon

Pali (Rajasthan) [India], November 2 (ANI/ATK): Shailesh Ghanchi's new music video celebrating the spirit of friendship, 'Teri Meri Yaariyaan', is all set to premiere on YouTube on 9th November 2021.

While expressing his delight for the upcoming video, Actor and Model, Shailesh Ghanchi said, "the video song 'Teri Meri Yaariyaan' is all about friendships. How friendships shape our lives & mean more to us than anything else. The song depicts emotional turmoil, sweetness & thrill of being with friends. With beautiful lyrics & music, people are going to love the track."

Continuing further, "Acting has always encouraged me to strive to be a better person. I concentrate and enjoy acting as it improves people's moods," he added.

With refreshing music, composer Pankaj Tiwari has penned the song's lyrics, whereas, Dhanraj Dadhich takes credit for beautiful playback voice. Shot in the magnificent spota of Jaipur, the video is a creation of Prime Music Production.

