VMPL Bawal (Haryana) [India], February 10: TecWork Global Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. announced that SHH Industries, a key automotive manufacturing company under the prestigious Data Group, has selected QualityPro QMS as its enterprise-wide Quality Management System. The decision reflects SHH Industries' continued commitment to strengthening quality, compliance, and operational excellence across its automotive components manufacturing operations. Founded in 2000, SHH Industries manufactures a diverse range of products including endpoles, injection-moulded parts, automotive connectors, soldering wire, DC fans, harness wires, anti-acidic fasteners, ePTFE membranes, and more. With a growing workforce and an expanding product portfolio, the company identified the need for a comprehensive, end-to-end electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) to modernize and standardize its quality processes.

As SHH Industries scaled its operations, it sought to improve documentation control, standardize quality workflows, ensure timely employee training, and strengthen traceability across non-conformance and CAPA processes. To support these evolving requirements, the company evaluated QMS platforms designed specifically for the automotive industry. After a detailed evaluation, SHH Industries selected QualityPro QMS by TecWork Global Business Solutions. Commenting on the decision, Mr. Amresh Pal Singh, General Manager, SHH Industries, said: "We chose QualityPro QMS by TecWork because of its user-friendly interface, dependable support, and strong alignment with our quality and operational requirements." QualityPro QMS for automotive industry will enable SHH Industries to manage its complete quality lifecycle through an integrated suite of modules including Document Management, NC & CAPA, Change Management, Audit, Inspection, Calibration, Training, Risk Management, SOP Management, and Complaint Management.

The web-based QualityPro QMS is expected to strengthen document traceability, streamline CAPA processes, reduce operational risk, and enhance compliance readiness--particularly with stringent automotive quality standards such as IATF 16949:2016, already held by the parent group. Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Chirag Panjwani, Managing Director, TecWork Global Business Solutions, said: "We are honored to partner with SHH Industries, an organization known for its focus on quality and precision. QualityPro QMS will support their journey toward stronger process integrity, reduced compliance friction, and scalable quality transformation. Our team is committed to delivering a smooth and impactful implementation." The collaboration between SHH Industries and TecWork underscores a shared vision to build intelligent, compliant, and high-performing quality systems that support world-class manufacturing.

About SHH Industries SHH Industries is part of the Data Group, an Indian conglomerate headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with a turnover exceeding Rs. 2,000 crore. The group operates across sectors including edible oils, IT services, agriculture, wind energy, and real estate, and holds certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and IATF 16949:2016. About TecWork Global Business Solutions TecWork Global Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. specializes in delivering innovative enterprise software solutions, including Quality Management Software that align technology with business excellence. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, TecWork partners with organizations to drive compliance, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

