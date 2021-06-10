Sidharth Shukla is The Times Most Desirable Man on TV 2020

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/Mediawire): The coveted list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Men on TV 2020 is out.
Based on their popularity on the small screen, votes cast in an online poll and an internal jury, these handsome men on Hindi television with oodles of talent have found a spot on the list.
Sidharth Shukla, who has topped the list this year, was The Times Most Desirable Man on TV last year, too. He continues to rule hearts with his charisma, cool personality and, of course, his acting chops.
"I like it! Who doesn't want to be desirable? I don't mind a permanent spot on this list (laughs!)." Ask him if he was expecting to bag the top position this year as well and he says, "Honestly, I don't expect anything. I'm happy doing my work, entertaining my audience, and I leave the rest to them. It's ultimately their love that gets us the rewards," said Sidharth, talking about being on the top spot once again.
Joining him in the Top 10 are Parth Samthaan at number 2, Aly Goni at number 3, Shaheer Sheikh at number 4 and Mohsin Khan at number 5. Shivin Narang, Sharad Malhotra, Asim Riaz, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nishant Malkhani take the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively.
Watch The Times 20 Most Desirable Women and Men on TV 2020 on June 12, at 10:30 pm on Zoom.
Watch a video on the winners here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S50P3EXnjAY
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
