VMPL

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], September 2: Smriti Van in Sikar has added a major green infrastructure feature with the development of a 685.393-metre-long metal pergola walkway covered with living green creepers. The structure has a height ranging from 4.76 to 4.88 metres and has been developed to provide pedestrians, walkers, joggers, runners and sportspersons relief from direct sunlight while promoting greenery and awareness about nature conservation.

The pergola has been developed using living creepers trained over a metal structure, with the broader objective of increasing green cover and encouraging public awareness about environmental conservation.

The initiative received support from MLA and former minister Shri Rajendra Pareek, along with the Forest Department and district administration, in the development of Smriti Van.