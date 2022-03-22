Silver Fern Education Consultants makes consultancy transparent and efficient for aspiring students

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/TPT): Silver Fern Education Consultants is an overseas education consultancy which has been in the industry for over 13 years.
They have helped over 15,000 students attain successful careers in many countries like the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Dubai, Singapore, etc.
Students prefer Silver Fern Education Consultants because it is a one-stop destination for students which provides them with end-to-end services so that they don't have to go anywhere else. In comparison with many other education consultancies, Silver Fern is not automated or an ed-tech company and, therefore, does not use a common perspective for all. Silver Fern uses a human-centric approach by providing personal counselors to every student, thus ensuring the transparency that they deserve in the process.
Receiving feedback from their previous students, they elucidated how they were kept in the picture throughout, making the entire procedure as transparent as it can be. Talking about this, a student mentioned how a personal counsellor was assigned to every single student who dedicated themselves to their application and guided them throughout the process. They give a true picture to the students along with the best advice regarding which universities they should target and what is best for their career. They deliver what they commit to and this claim is also supported by the students.
Students' affordability and budget holds enormous importance for the organisation. They try to provide maximum services in whatever budget the students have without having to stretch their pockets. Their corporate office is based in Mumbai with branches spread across Chandigarh, Vadodara (Gujarat), Sangrur and Amritsar (Punjab). As their work is being appreciated by more and more students nationwide, they are soon opening two more branches in Patiala and Ludhiana.
Silver Fern is a result-oriented organization. Most of the flow of new students to the organization is through references and word of mouth which means that their results speak for themselves. Silver Ferns' success rate stands at 90% which is what attracts many students to this brand. Easing the process through their experience and expertise, Silver Fern has gained a reputation as one of the most competent education consultants in the country.
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
