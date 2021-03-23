SITI Networks Launches Next-generation Set Top Box SITI Playtop Magic in India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI/News Voir): (https://www.sitinetworks.com) SITI Networks Ltd. part of the Essel Group, launched recently SITI Playtop Magic - a next-generation Android TV set-top box (STB) - and mobile apps in India at a launch function in Kolkata.

SITI Networks Limited is one of India's largest multi-system operators (MSOs) with a digital customer base of 11.3 million; 15 digital headends and a network of more than 33,000 kms of optical fibre and coaxial cable.

"The SITI Playtop Magic set-top boxes, manufactured in India, is a technological leap compared to the conventional set-top boxes and ushers in a new era of 'empowered viewing experience' for the customers by providing advanced features that make viewing television smart, informative and entertaining. It is a proud moment for us to be the first to introduce this state-of-the-art STB in the country. It is a giant stride for the cable TV sector towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat," said Suresh Sethiya, Director, Indian Cable Net Company Limited (ICNCL) - a joint venture partner of SITI Networks Limited.

The SITI PlayTop Magic STB would be available to the SITI Networks Ltd., customers in phases, with the immediate launch in India's eastern states, who wish to upgrade to a Superior Entertainment Experience. The SITI PlayTop Magic App is available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store for mobile and tablet phones across India. To login to the app, SITI customers will need to authenticate their SITI Virtual Card Numbers and mobile numbers through an OTP.

"With SITI PlayTop Magic and Apps our customers now need not buy a Smart TV. Connecting the SITI PlayTop Magic STB will enable customers to get all Android TV features, including Voice Remote, Google Assistant, Google Home, Bluetooth remote, multiple apps bouquet and even calling their loved ones directly from the comfort of their living rooms through Google Duo," Sethiya said.

The SITI PlayTop Magic is an AndroidTV-certified 4K HDR set top box which makes television smart by enabling customers to use all Android TV features along with their SITI Digital Cable TV using a single remote on their existing television. Customers will be able to access Google's Android TV Play Store for downloading apps and games of their choice.

The remote device, which will control both the SITI PlayTop Magic STB and customer's TV, will be voice-enabled with Google Assistant built-in; so no more moving through channels, press the microphone on the remote and ask what you want to see. Customers will also be able to cast from their mobile phones/tablets onto their TV screens using the SITI PlayTop Magic STB, which has Chromecast built-in.

The STB will also enable bringing customers closer with their loved ones by allowing Google Duo-based video calling directly from their living room's comfort using their TV. This next-generation Android TV Set-Top Box will also work with Google Home and bring home automation features.

SITI PlayTop Magic STB will also enable customers to record linear TV using just a pen drive. The STB also comes pre-loaded with Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime offers unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, Amazon Originals, and much more, all with the ease of finding what customers love to watch in one place. One of the SITI PlayTop Magic STB's unique features is that it can work with any ISP or even a mobile hotspot, with the latter ensuring that customers will be able to watch their favourite OTT shows and play games on their TV screen even through their mobile 4G connection.

SITI PlayTop Magic STB uses NAGRA's card-less content security solution and is built on Realtek's most advanced high-performance chip, making it most suitable for a superior entertainment experience.

SITI Networks Ltd. also announced the SITI PlayTop Magic mobile App's launch. This App, available on both iOS and Android platforms, brings a single subscription for multiple OTT apps like Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me and Adda Times in customers' palms. This App will allow customers not to miss their favourite entertainment and selected live channels even when they are not in front of their televisions.

Like cable television, the App subscriptions too may be recharged online or through their existing local cable operators. The entire OTT solution was developed by Claysol Media Labs, which leverages Appear TV's next-generation transcoding and origin solution integrated with Amazon Web Service (AWS) cloud services features, CDN and the latest content framework.

The SITI PlayTop Magic app enables a single subscription for multiple OTT apps apart from linear television channels in customers' palms. Customers using the SITI PlayTop Magic or the app will be able to recharge online or through their local cable operators.

While launching the SITI PlayTop Magic Android Set-Top Box and iOS/Android Apps, Anil Malhotra, CEO of SITI Networks Limited, said, "SITI has been at the forefront of delighting our customers with the latest technology and SITI PlayTop Magic is another step in our commitment to bring superior entertainment experience to our customers."

SITI Networks Ltd deploys state-of-the-art technology for delivering multiple television signals to enhance the consumer viewing experience. Its product range includes Digital and Analogue Cable Television, Broadband and Local Television Channels. SITI Networks has been providing services in analogue and digital mode, armed with the technical capability to provide features like Video on Demand, Pay per View, Over-The-Top content (OTT), Electronic Programming Guide (EPG) and Gaming through a Set Top Box (STB). All products are marketed under SITI brand name.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)