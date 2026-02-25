VMPL New Delhi [India], February 25: Sloan Valve Company, a global leader in plumbing solutions, is intensifying its focus on the Indian market, positioning it as a cornerstone of its international growth strategy. The company is leveraging its advanced manufacturing capabilities, flagship Experience Centre, and significant investments in water-efficient technologies to drive rapid expansion in India. A recent visit by Jim Allen, Sloan President & CEO, underscored India's pivotal role in Sloan's future, signaling a long-term commitment to investment and business development in the region. Allen's visit highlighted the strategic importance of Sloan's state-of-the-art facility in India, which serves as a hub for innovation and production. "From the moment I walked in, I could see the quality of what has been built here," Allen said. "The Experience Centre invites customers into our technology, and the production floor reflects discipline, skill and accountability." This integrated approach supports Sloan's plan to scale across residential, commercial, and infrastructure segments while bolstering India's contribution to its global supply chain.

Reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability, Allen pointed to the facility's LEED Gold certification as evidence of accountability in action. He noted that such benchmarks are crucial for customer credibility and align with India's progressive infrastructure goals. "Water connects communities and economies. Protecting that resource requires discipline, innovation, and long-term thinking," Allen said, emphasizing the opportunity in India to elevate water efficiency standards through local expertise and advanced technology. Sloan's leadership team in India is executing this vision by expanding the product portfolio and strengthening channel partnerships. "The Experience Centre allows consultants, architects, and developers to evaluate our solutions in a live environment. That interaction builds clarity and confidence," said Parthiv Amin, Sloan's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

Anil Sawhney, Managing Director of Sloan India, added, "We continue to invest in automation, technical training, and process enhancement. That ensures consistency in performance while meeting the demands of a rapidly expanding infrastructure sector." Observing India's dynamic growth, Allen described the country's transformation as "decisive and fast-moving," reaffirming Sloan's confidence and plans for continued investment. The company will introduce new product lines and expand into new segments to support India's development, cementing the nation's role as a strategic manufacturing base for Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)