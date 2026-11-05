VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 5: Luminous Power Technologies, India's leading energy solutions company, today announced the launch of PIXEL, an ultra-compact inverter that is lithium-ion compatible, bringing together power-packed performance, advanced engineering and contemporary design. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern Indian households, Luminous PIXEL features a footprint up to 40% smaller than conventional inverters while retaining the high-performance standards and technological excellence synonymous with Luminous. By combining lithium-ion compatibility, intelligent efficiency technologies, and a thoughtfully engineered compact architecture, Luminous PIXEL redefines what consumers can expect from a conventional inverter. Developed through extensive engineering innovation, Luminous PIXEL addresses one of the key challenges in inverter design: delivering high power density and efficient performance within a significantly smaller form factor. Its innovative heatsink-free architecture enables a compact profile while maintaining efficient operation. Complementing its advanced engineering is a contemporary design language, minimalist aesthetics, and four distinctive colour options - Matte Blue, Deep Teal, Subtle Beige, Royal Maroon. Together, these elements challenge the traditional perception of inverters as purely functional products, making PIXEL a product that complements modern living spaces.

Speaking on the launch, Vivek Abrol, CEO & MD, Luminous Power Technologies, said, "The future of home energy will be driven by advancements in technology and smarter, more efficient energy solutions. At Luminous, we see lithium-ion as a key part of this transition. We are investing in the technologies and capabilities that will shape the next generation of energy solutions. With Pixel, we are bringing lithium-ion compatibility to a compact, thoughtfully designed inverter, giving consumers greater flexibility today while preparing them for tomorrow's evolving energy needs. This reflects our broader vision of building future-ready energy solutions for Indian homes, backed by the trust and reliability that Luminous has delivered for decades."

Consumer expectations for home energy products are evolving, with a growing preference for solutions that combine advanced technology, performance, and aesthetics. Through consumer insights, Luminous identified an opportunity to move beyond the conventional, utilitarian design of inverters and create a product that complements contemporary homes while delivering on functional expectations. PIXEL brings this thinking to life through its minimalist design, vibrant colour options and significantly smaller footprint, without compromising on the performance consumers expect from the brand. Neelima Burra, SVP - Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies, said, "Today's consumers expect more from the products they bring into their homes. They want advanced technology and powerful performance, but without compromising on design, space, or aesthetics. With PIXEL, we are challenging the conventional perception of an inverter by bringing together a compact form, powerful performance and future-ready lithium-ion compatibility. What makes PIXEL distinctive is that its 40% smaller footprint does not come at the cost of performance. Available in four contemporary colour options, it reflects our understanding of how consumers' needs and aspirations are evolving. Our endeavour is to make advanced energy solutions not just more efficient, but also more relevant to the way modern consumers live."

At the heart of PIXEL is a re-engineered architecture that delivers high power density and efficient performance in a compact form. The inverter supports both Lithium-Ion and Lead-Acid batteries, giving consumers the flexibility to choose their preferred battery technology. Its advanced heatsink-free architecture enables a smaller footprint, while Luminous' proprietary technologies further enhance charging efficiency, battery life, and performance across varying voltage conditions. Ganesh Moorthi, Chief Technology Officer, Luminous Power Technologies, said: "With Pixel, we have re-engineered the inverter from the ground up to achieve exceptional power density in a compact design. The combination of advanced efficiency technologies, silent performance, and Lithium-Ion compatibility makes it a future-ready solution for modern Indian homes."

Key Product Highlights - Space-Saving Aesthetic: A 40% smaller, ultra-compact profile with four modern pop colours (Deep Teal, Royal Maroon, Subtle Beige) crafted to complement modern home interiors - Intelligent Power Adaptability: Features smart low-voltage charging technology that automatically adjusts to power fluctuations, with 20% faster charging for rapid backup recovery - Next-Gen Tech Durability: Ultra-compact inverter intelligently compatible with both Lithium-Ion and Lead-Acid batteries, engineered with an innovative heatless design for cool and long-lasting operation The launch of Pixel marks another milestone in Luminous' innovation journey as the company continues to evolve beyond conventional power backup solutions and build products that address the changing lifestyles, expectations, and aspirations of Indian consumers.

About Luminous Power Technologies Luminous Power Technologies is a leading provider of energy solutions, dedicated to advancing India's clean energy shift with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. As the demand for reliable, clean, and efficient power increases, especially among residential consumers, Luminous, as a consumer energy fulfillment company, meets the changing energy needs of millions of households and businesses worldwide. With a legacy spanning over 38 years, Luminous has built a robust presence in the energy and residential solar space. Its wide portfolio of innovative products, including inverters, batteries, and best-in-class solar solutions, is designed to provide the end-to-end energy management ecosystem with reliability, safety, and efficiency. The company operates seven state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, supported by an expansive network of over 28 sales offices and 100,000 channel partners across India. Today, Luminous powers over 100 million Indian homes and is expanding its reach globally, with a presence in more than 40 international markets.

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