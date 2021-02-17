Socomec announces the launch of New SIRCOVER for on-load changeover needs in critical infrastructure applications

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec, a leading global specialist in Low Voltage (LV) Industrial Power Switching market since 1922, with its fifth generation in Transfer Switching Equipment, has got decades of experience in design, development and manufacturing of transfer switches, announced today, the launch of New SIRCOVER with enhanced features in Manual Transfer Switches.

The best in class with compelling product features the 'All New SIRCOVER' has been designed and engineered based on the evolving customer feedback and user experience, in addition to SOCOMEC's ongoing commitment to dedicated research and development on various commercial applications and critical installations.

Energizing India

Socomec reaffirms its commitment to support "Atmanirbhar Bharat" by manufacturing the New SIRCOVER in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gurgaon, India. The organization energizing the country over the last 3 decades by providing cutting-edge products and supplying innovative power solutions including Uninterrupted Power Supplies and Power monitoring solutions to IT & Data centers, Industry, Infrastructure, Healthcare, commercial buildings and Renewable energy industries.

Market challenges

With Power outages occurring, even in high reliability distribution networks, leading to major incidents and losses on critical applications like Emergency systems, Healthcare facilities, Server rooms and Production lines to name a few, the need for more Reliable, Secure, Robust, Durable, Flexible and Adaptable Manual Transfer Switches have become more critical than ever before.

New SIRCOVER

The New SIRCOVER brings to fore all of these crucial features, which include an Increased Terminal Clearance, with Enhanced Termination capacity through integrated spreaders, that enables secure Aluminium termination, as well as Interphase barriers for added operations safety and an ergonomic Retrofit solution for our COS legacy range.

Fully compliant to IEC 60947-6-1 class PC, the most specified class worldwide, SIRCOVER manually operated transfer switches provide on-load transfer between two sources for any low voltage power circuit, as well as safety isolation by double breaking per pole. There are 2 ranges in the series, SIRCOVER for open transition switching (I-0-II) available in 4 pole, from 63 to 3200 A and the enhanced features are applicable from 125 to CD 800 A ratings. Another range SIRCOVER Bypass, the combination of three interlocked load break switches provides 3+6 or 4+8 poles for bypass applications.

Tested and proven with a high durability and short-circuit withstand Icw, the New SIRCOVER is engineered to self-clean its contacts with minimal wear and tear and to retain its performance with zero maintenance cost. It also facilitates replacement of Old Changeover switches (COS) with New SIRCOVER by using Retrofit kit.

"I am extremely excited about the launch of all New SIRCOVER Manual Transfer Switches loaded with improved features that are backed by critical customer feedback, analysis and experience based implementation, in addition to SOCOMEC's ongoing research and development initiatives. This wouldn't have been possible without our dedicated and committed distributors and panel builders, who have helped foster a strong customer relationship by playing a pivotal role in coordinated approach to improving the customer experience, solving challenges, and driving growth for our businesses. This product upgrading exercise will not only help us retain and re-engage with our existing customers, but also propel SOCOMEC's sales growth with new customers," said Vikram Dhingra, GM Sales and Marketing, Socomec, Speaking at the New Product launch.

"The growing need for stable sources of power supply, coupled with the rapid industrialization across the globe, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, frequent occurrence of unexpected burnouts, voltage fluctuations, power outages, blackouts and weather uncertainties are also contributing to the growing demand for transfer switches. The increasing dependence of industrial, commercial as well as residential sector on electric generators for uninterrupted power supply is also augmenting the demand of these devices across various regions," said Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, Socomec India.

"Understanding these end user needs and catering to the specific requirements are the foundation of SOCOMEC's new product development and enhancement process. The company has a track record of developing products and solutions that perfectly align with end users current needs as well as future requirements," he further added.

For more information, on New SIRCOVER, click (https://www.socomec.co.in/range-manual-changeover-switches_en.html?product=/sircover_en-in.html)

SOCOMEC: When energy matters

Founded in 1922, Socomec is an independent, industrial group with a workforce of 3600 experts spread over 28 subsidiaries in the world. Our core business - the availability, control and safety of low voltage electrical networks serving our customers' power performance.

