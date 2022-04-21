SONAE EV collaborates with IIT Bombay E-Cell for Electric Bike Design Challenge

SONAE EV, an electric mobility company co-founded by Shubham Deshmukh and Abhijeet Yejge announced the results of its 'E-Bike Design Challenge', hosted by IIT Bombay Entrepreneurship Cell and felicitated the winners in the presence of Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

212 teams participated in the challenge from across India and after multiple rounds of scrutiny and feedback, Team Starker of Pillai College of Engineering, headed by Captain Tanmay Ture with Abhay Teli, Kevin Vora, Tejas Shetty and Pranav Unde was conferred with the first prize of Rs 1,00,000. The runner up positions were secured by Team Godspeed of NIT Rourkela led by Arun Mohapatra and Team Voltrix of MIT Institute of Design led by Chinmay Gajre.

The 'SONAE E-Bike Design Challenge' aimed to foster innovation and research to build a commercially viable E-bike while testing students' skills and thinking power. All participating teams were required to submit a comprehensive design specification sheet along with a design report comprising data related to the electric powertrain, chassis, brakes, suspension and body panels, including a detailed sketch layout of the vehicle and design innovations as part of the judging process. This was the first-ever challenge in India where the winning design will be converted into a commercial product by SONAE EV.

Shubham Deshmukh, Co-Founder and CEO of SONAE EV, said, "We are delighted to announce the winners of our E-Bike Design Challenge hosted in collaboration with IIT Bombay E-Cell. Team Starker has done a tremendous job in fulfilling the motive of the competition, along with other participants. The design outputs submitted by all the participants are a testament to the ability of the forward-thinking and innovation-driven youth of India. Through the challenge, we witnessed fresh takes on the future of EV products and it is indeed an exciting proposition to have select members become a part of the Research Team here at SONAE EV.

Further, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Entrepreneurship Cell at IIT Bombay for organising the competition and helping pave the way for an exciting future in the world of electric vehicles."

Harshit Modi, Marketing Head at IIT Bombay E-cell said "To provide an opportunity for the engineers and designers we hosted India's 1st ever E-Bike Design Challenge, which provided a platform for engineering and design students from across India to showcase their best skills in designing an Electric two-wheeler. The participating students were guided by seasoned automobile professionals from SONAE EV. We are happy to partner with SONAE EV to conduct one of its kind contest where the winning team's design will be built as a prototype and later as a commercially produced vehicle by SONAE EV"w

Apart from rewarding cash prizes to the winners, SONAE EV recruited members of the winning team to join its R & D department. The team at SONAE EV is working on an innovative e-bike with a range of 210 km set to launch in June 2023, and also working on an electric scooter set to launch in the last quarter of 2022.

As part of its continuous contribution to the growing EV landscape in India, SONAE EV recently launched its charging stations in Pune. The EV firm aims to eliminate the need for multiple charging station applications and provide a one-stop solution. Hence, it plans to integrate all the Charge Point Operators through its app to enable users to seamlessly Discover, Pay and Charge their vehicles. SONAE EV's vision is "to become India's top electric mobility company with reliable products and accelerate the EV adoption for a sustainable environment."

To know more, visit -(http://www.sonaeev.com/)

