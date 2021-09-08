Sonu Thukral is all set to release its next music composition with Jaani and B Parak

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/ATK): Leading music Desi Melodies has recently announced the launch of a new upcoming music composition that is soon going to hit the digital platforms, featuring Sonu Thukral, B Praak and Jaani.

Directed by Arvinder Khers, the trio has given their voice to the song that is likely to get superhit among the audiences in the upcoming months. The trio has earlier worked on some of the big projects that have topped the list of most favourite punjabi songs in the music fraternity.

Desi Melodies has released multiple domestic hit singles including; 'Filhall'; 'Coka'; 'Kuch Bhi ho jaaye' and 'Tod da e dil'. In addition, is renowned for its visual storytelling aesthetic, and for working with the biggest names in Bollywood acting talent to bring its projects to life, resulting in some of the most popular Indian music videos in recent years. In particular, Desi Melodies has led the contemporary wave of global Punjabi music success in recent years.

Speaking about the new project, singer Sonu Thukral says, "Punjabi Music and its culture have intense vibrancy that is reflected in the artists and music coming out of the region today and is fast becoming a massive cultural choice for most younger consumers, even to Bollywood. I am quite optimistic that this collaboration will create a new benchmark in the Indian music industry and will garner much attention from the audience all across the globe".

Known as a prominent playback singer who masters the skill of singing, Sonu Thukral is a big name in the music industry whose songs are mostly based on Indian Punjabi pop music. He additionally got the opportunity of singing under the training of almost all the great music directors of the Indian film industry.

Having a massive fan following, Sonu is of the leading singers especially in the Punjabi music industry for being soporific singer who is also lively and energetic. He has also participated in a number of shows. His songs Bhasudi and Club beat have gained immense popularity. Recently, the trio is working on their project and will be surprising their fans with the best music composition.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)