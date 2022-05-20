Sony Sports Network is all set to broadcast the first edition of Ultimate Sports Quiz featuring quizmaster Harsha Bhogle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Ultimate Sports Quiz (USQ) is all set to launch on the Sony Sports Network from June 5th, 2022 onwards, every Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 PM. The show will mark the comeback of Harsha Bhogle as a quiz show host.

USQ is a national-level Inter-School Sports Quiz. The 2022 edition will host 27 schools from 22 different cities across the country.

The quiz provides a unique opportunity for the sports-loving students to pit their knowledge against some of the best quizzing minds & bring glory to their institution.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, "We are delighted to bring back the sports quiz genre to television. What better destination for a sports quiz show than a sports channel with a dedicated following. Quiz shows attract a great audience because viewers love tracking and trying to put themselves in the participants shoes and guess the answers. Harsha Bhogle's charming personality paired with brilliant hosting skills will keep the audiences glued to the television and asking for more."

Pratik Gosar, Founder & CEO, VUSport said, "Quiz shows were a rage in the 90s and early 2000s, and we have all grown up being glued to our television screens predicting the answers to multiple questions. Being a sports enthusiast, bringing back a sports quiz show was the only logical step for us. And partnering with a leading broadcaster like Sony Sports Network will give us an ideal platform to reach millions of sports fans across the nation and help us revive the sports quiz genre."

Harsha Bhogle, Indian cricket commentator said, "It was such a delight to host the inaugural edition of the national-level inter-school sports quiz. It took me back so many years and brought so many wonderful memories back. These kids are not only some of the brightest minds of the country, but also huge sports fans."

The competition is also an endeavour to support grass-root level sports development by awarding a total amount of Rs 1 crore in prize money to the winning schools for developing sporting infrastructure at their respective schools.

Apart from this, the winners will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit a sporting event of their choice anywhere in the world, sponsored by DreamSetGo.

Watch Ultimate Sports Quiz every Saturday & Sunday at 1:00 PM (IST) starting from June 5, 2022, on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD channels.

