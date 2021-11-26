Spantech Engineers install 2 PSA Oxygen Generator Plants at Kargil and Ladakh for DRDO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Spantech Engineers Pvt. Ltd. has worked with DRDO to install a 250 LPM oxygen generator plant in Chiktan Community health center, Kargil recently.

This plant is capable of supporting up to 50 patients in serious conditions. The capacity of this plant will make these 30 bedded medical facilities completely self-reliant when it comes to their oxygen needs. Spantech Engineers has also installed another 250 LPM oxygen plant in CHC District Nubra block medical center.

Spantech Engineers Pvt. Ltd. was commissioned by Defense Bio-Engineering and Electrometrical Generator Laboratory (DEBEL), the life sciences wing of DRDO, to install 2 PSA plants to provide the much-needed medical oxygen supply at high altitude areas of Nubra valley and Chiktan village in Kargil district and Ladakh.

During COVID oxygen crisis, it was challenging to provide oxygen cylinders to such remote areas like Chiktan Village. As a result, DRDO was tasked with setting up oxygen plants across the remote areas of the country, especially those near the border. These oxygen plants were developed by DRDO and funded by PM CARES. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated all such plants on 7th October 2021.

Raj Mohan NC, the Managing Director of Spantech Engineers Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are honored to be involved in this incredible initiative by DRDO under the PM CARES program and we will continue to assist in ensuring availability of pure medical oxygen across the country."

Chiktan is a small border village located about 90 kms away from Kargil town with population of just under 1300 people. This village is situated at an altitude of 10,500 ft. above sea level making it one of the most inaccessible areas in the country. Nubra valley is a popular tourist destination in Kargil. Although more populated than Chiktan, Nubra valley is located at an altitude of 10500 which made the logistics quite difficult.

The Spantech oxygen generators have majorly reduced the dependency of these hospitals now on oxygen cylinders which are difficult to supply to such remote areas, especially in times of shortage.

Spantech Engineers, who are pioneers in PSA oxygen generation technology, have also installed such plants in remote and border regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Spantech Engineers is an engineering, manufacturing and services company setup in 1992 and founded by an IIT Bombay Alumnus. It has been at the forefront of bringing the much needed innovations through robust gas generating solutions and is a pioneer in the manufacturing of Oxygen, Nitrogen and Ozone generating plants using PSA Technology.

The company has come a long way from manufacturing Compressed Air Systems to integrating forward into PSA Nitrogen Generation Systems, PSA / VPSA Oxygen Generation Systems and Ozone Generation Systems.

