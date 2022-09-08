Spaze Group bestowed with 'Grandest SCO of the Year' Award for Spaze Grand Central 114

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram-based commercial realty major Spaze Group recently bagged the 'Grandest SCO of the year' award presented by Stellar Record Awards for its latest SCO plot project, Spaze Grand Central 114.

The Group received a Certificate of Excellence under its name. The award ceremony, organised by Adsync Advertising LLC, saw the presence of notable guests like Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel and famous award presenter Simran Ahuja at Westin Goregaon-Mumbai.

The Spaze Grand Central 114 is an SCO-format commercial establishment located at Gurugram, Sector 114. It is the first SCO plot project taken up by Spaze Group, which majorly worked in the commercial segment.

Sprawling across 12.336 acres, it is one largest SCO offerings in Gurugram, which offers flexible plot modules for office and retail spaces. To its customers, the Grand Central will provide robust social infrastructure, contact intensive environment and a rich commercial ecosystem.

The Spaze Group articulated their deep adulation and gratitude for the award. They said that it was a mark of validation for their efforts.

Expressing his happiness, Dr Renu Singh, President - Sales & Marketing, Spaze Group, said, "We, as a team, are eternally grateful to the jury who found us to be deserving of the award. The Spaze Grand Central 114 is an ambitious project undertaken by Spaze Group to build an SCO project of mammoth proportions and fulfil the needs of real estate markets today. SCO culture is building up in India quite rapidly, and Gurugram is at the epicenter. Sharing open-ended connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, IGI Airport, and Delhi puts the stakes for the project even higher. I extend my thanks to the Stellar Record Awards for honouring us."

