SMPL Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 10: Speed Force EV, A fast-growing player in electric mobility and integrated fleet solutions, is accelerating its expansion plans with a target to deploy 15,000 electric vehicles by the end of the current financial year, March 2026. This large-scale rollout across Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad will strengthen electric last-mile delivery infrastructure in some of India's most active logistics markets. The expansion builds on SpeedForce EV's recent fleet deployments, including a collaboration with Ferry Automotive involving 2,500 electric vehicles, where the company supported leasing, servicing, and uptime management for last-mile operations across India. SpeedForce EV already has active orders from Maharashtra, with the ongoing deployment of 7,500 electric vehicles to eleRide Mobility Solutions and 7,500 electric vehicles to XiCon International Limited. This reflects strong and growing demand from fleet operators and delivery platforms across India's metro cities. Responding to this growing demand, the upcoming rollout will primarily serve gig workers and last-mile delivery segments, including e-commerce, quick commerce, and food delivery, leveraging low-speed Joy e-bike electric vehicles that are cost-efficient, registration-free, and well-suited for high-utilisation delivery environments.

The fleet will be deployed through partner operators in key urban markets to ensure faster scalability and operational efficiency. This approach strengthens SpeedForce EV's position as a reliable, end-to-end electric fleet solutions provider. The company's ecosystem is supported by strategic partners, including Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (Joy e-bike) for electric vehicles, Bluebells for insurance solutions, and Battery Smart for battery swapping infrastructure. Together, these partnerships enable high vehicle uptime, predictable operating costs, and faster deployment across cities. Mr. Kapil Bhindi, Co-Founder & Director, SpeedForce EV, stated, "We are pleased to move ahead with the deployment of 15,000 electric vehicles, marking a significant milestone in our growth journey. EV fleets are fast emerging as a high-growth segment and are becoming the backbone of India's last-mile delivery ecosystem. SpeedForce EV is evolving into a one-stop solution for fleet owners, offering end-to-end services across deployment, operations, maintenance, insurance, and uptime management.

One of the biggest challenges in EV fleet adoption is the capital-intensive nature of the business. Through our EV Fleet Ownership Deployment Program, we are addressing the capital-intensive and operational challenges associated with fleet ownership, enabling fleet operators and investors to scale with confidence. We are witnessing strong demand and order inflow from pan-India markets, and this year we expect demand to accelerate further as adoption of electric fleets continues to grow across sectors." In addition to two-wheelers, SpeedForce EV plans to introduce electric three-wheelers for commercial and cargo applications, further strengthening its role in sustainable urban logistics. The company operates a comprehensive EV Fleet Ownership Deployment Program that simplifies adoption for fleet owners, gig workers, and investors by managing the entire lifecycle, from deployment and maintenance to insurance, telematics, charging or battery swapping, and uptime management.

Backed by an expanding footprint, technology-led fleet management systems, and a strong partner ecosystem, SpeedForce EV is positioning itself as a key enabler of scalable, economically viable, and sustainable electric mobility for last-mile delivery in India. About Speedforce EV Speedforce EV is an electric vehicle rental and service platform designed to bridge the gap in affordable EV accessibility for India's growing last-mile delivery and gig economy sectors. The Company provides a fully managed, franchise-operated electric vehicle fleet available on fixed monthly rentals through partnerships with major delivery aggregators, enabling riders to reduce costs and increase earnings. The model also offers investors an asset-backed opportunity with attractive returns, supported by a robust service network for maintenance and quick response. Currently operational in major Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, Speedforce EV aims to promote sustainable and clean transportation to help India achieve its ambitious EV adoption targets by 2030.

Contact details: For Investor Queries Mr. Teddy Mathew: SpeedForce EV Email: support@speedforceev.in