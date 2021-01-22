Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB GROUP) associated with Mega Film Project "Thank God" as producer

You would like to read
- Sri Adhikari Brothers unveils training initiative "Masterminds"
- Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.05 crore in the September 2020 quarter
- Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
- Indra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB Group), a major Media and Entertainment conglomerate in India, has announced their association with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria with a mega film venture of 2021 titled "Thank God."
This mega budget project has an extravagant star cast including Ajay Devgan, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet in lead roles.
They are into every vertical of media like Broadcasting, Content Production, Digital, VFX, Studios, and News and Currents Affairs. They have recently completed 40 years in the field of media. During this period have created multiple iconic brands like SAB TV, Mastiii, Governance now and produced around 10 films including Superhit "Total Dhamaal."
Starring: Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet, Siddharth Malhotra in lead
Directed by: Indra Kumar
The Muharat Ceremony has been performed at Film City, Mumbai.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor