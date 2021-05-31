SRM University-AP Placements 2021: Students from first batch of CSE gets 100 percent placements, highest offered salary is Rs 29.5 LPA

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): While the maiden batch of the nascent SRM University-AP is ready to set foot for the next venture, the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) proudly announces 100 per cent successful placement for its students.

The first-ever placement drive in SRM University-AP began last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, overcoming all the difficulties, the talented engineers of the CSE department found their passion and a job offer according to their will. The brilliant students of CSE bagged envious offers with the highest salary of 29.5 LPA and an average salary of 7.05 LPA. 71 per cent of the students are placed with Super Dream and Dream offers, which is highly commendable.

Amid the unprecedented crisis, the hiring process was a difficult task to be performed for both the students and the recruiters. Corporate Relations and Career Services (CR & CS), the placement team of the university, has done an excellent job by conducting the placement drive with passion and dedication. The students were provided with every support they needed during these trying times.

During their internships and projects in reputed companies, the students had hands-on experience, industry exposure, and became aware of the expectations of the corporate world. This experience helped the students to prepare for the job interviews. The numerous training sessions arranged by the CR & CS team for core and soft skill development brushed up their knowledge and personality.

The mock interviews, sessions with corporate experts also assisted the students in their preparation. The interdisciplinary modernized curriculum provided the students with in-depth knowledge in their domain, strengthening their basic skills. Sri Ritika Katragadda, who has been offered the highest package of 29.5 LPA, opined, "The selection process was tough, but with the extensive knowledge we gained in the classroom studies, I cleared it with ease."

"The support I received from my professors and CR & CS team is unforgettable. I am forever grateful to their guidance, for being able to secure such a good offer," said Sai Krishna Rohith, who bagged an offer of 20 LPA.

"Prof Ragunathan is like a father figure to me. I can reach him anytime without any hesitation, even in case of the smallest doubt. All other faculty members were equally supportive," asserted Venkata Sai Nikhith Nagamlla. Venkata also received an offer of 29.5 LPA, the highest pay package that was offered this year.

Vivekanandan, Assistant Director, Corporate Relations and Career Services, said, "We always looked for the best opportunities for our students. The talent exhibited by the CSE students during the internships, projects, curriculum, and extra-curriculum activities naturally drew the best recruiters to SRM University-AP."

"SRM University-AP has made its name as a reputed tech hub to the recruiters who are searching for the best engineers to recruit. We are certain that in the coming years, the numbers of top offers will further increase, creating a record in the country," shared Professor Ragunathan, Associate Dean in the School of Engineering and Basic Sciences and Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

"SRM University-AP is founded with the vision to offer quality engineers, entrepreneurs, and professionals to the country. In the First Placement Drive itself, the university has proved its mettle and has become a favorable destination for top recruiters," said Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP.

