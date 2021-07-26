ST DIGITAL starts its operations in Australia

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Music distribution giant ST DIGITAL (SaregamaTone), India's one of the first independent music distribution company, has recently set-up its operations in Victoria, Australia.
Their services started in the third week of July 2021. Company's MD Niranjan Sharma and Sunita Sharma are happy and excited over their new acquisition.
Expressing joy, MD Niranjan Sharma said, "Honestly, when we had launched ST DIGITAL, we didn't expected such a great response. In fact, we were a bit sceptical about the growth of the company because of our overseas competitors as they were financially way more stronger than us. They had a strong network compared to us because of being in the business since a very long time. But I believe our sincerity in the business and user's trust made this possible. Within the first year, ST DIGITAL in collaboration with our reputed music labels, has delivered lakhs of songs. We are getting almost 800-1000 releases per day on our dashboard."
MD Niranjan Sharma further says, "We have all the major and minor global platforms such as JioSaavn, Gaana, Wynk, Spotify, iTunes, Hungama, Mp3bajao, YouTube and all the major giants. Bringing them in, was a major challenge for us but with the constant support of our overseas partners, it became possible. We have a dedicated team which is a perfect blend of young as well as experienced executives who are ready 24x7 for user's help."
Company's Senior Business Developer, Abhishesh Kashyap also said that not only for the big labels and established artists, they have made it possible for the aspiring artists and new music label's also to come forward and collaborate. They can showcase their talent at global platforms, which was once out of their reach. SaregamaTone also has another vertical by the name Sanjivani Digital.
For more details, please visit - (https://stdigital.com.au).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
