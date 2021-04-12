'Start-up with OctaFX' crowned marathon winners resulting in big support of business ideas

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The global broker OctaFX started a new contest back in March - a competition of business ideas to support India's entrepreneurial spirit, where anyone can participate. The company has recently announced its best pitches.

This new OctaFX contest had several phases. In the first stage, between 15 and 22 March, the OctaFX team chose eight finalists with the best start-up ideas. The time for posting those pitches ended on 22 March 2021.

Between 23 and 25 March, the OctaFX Instagram subscribers were asked to vote for three of the eight finalists and decided who deserved to receive the first, second, and third prize.

Indian influencers, like acclaimed cricketer and entrepreneur Mohammad Shami and the beloved video blogger Gaurav Taneja, supported this initiative. Taneja attained prominence by running two outstanding YouTube channels: 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Flying Beast'. He has over 7 million followers as of this writing.

The three fortunate winners and their creative business ideas are as follows:

* First place, endowed with USD 5,000, went to Sanskar Mishra (Instagram user @ogprblms) and his platform to help influencers and businesses connect.

* Second place, endowed with USD 3,000, was secured by Manas Sahu (Instagram user @cyclo_fit) and their initiative to preserve traditional Indian pottery.

* Third place, endowed with USD 1,000, was captured by Syed Imran Hussaini (Instagram user @mr.hustleroffical) with his project to help future students find their career paths.

The third place was contested enough for OctaFX to honour a fourth participant, Aman Mathur (Instagram user @battledoom_25am), with USD 500 in prize money.

Sanskar Mishra, who captured first place, said, "One of my friends told me that OctaFX is running some kind of contest on Instagram. I checked on this competition and came up with five business ideas, choosing one, which got me the win."

On the status of Mishra's start-up, he went on to say, "We have started working on this business idea right after winning this contest. We have already named our company. It's called SIMP (Smart Influential Management Platform), and the pamphlets are ready. Even the logo design is in progress, so we are working at a really good pace."

The remaining finalists collected exclusive OctaFX branded merchandise.

