PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited is looking to accelerate its global expansion and diversify into advanced oncology with a proposed acquisition of a 9.50% equity stake in US-based MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc. The strategic investment, approved by the company's Board, is expected to mark Sudarshan Pharma's entry into the emerging cell and gene therapy ecosystem, particularly the CAR-T therapy segment. The move could broaden the company's existing pharmaceutical and specialty-chemical business into higher-technology and innovation-led healthcare opportunities. US-India platform at the centre of strategy MedTherapy Biotechnology is developing an integrated CAR-T cell therapy and contract development and manufacturing platform, with technology development capabilities in the US and manufacturing infrastructure in India.

For Sudarshan Pharma, the proposed association could combine MedTherapy's biotechnology capabilities with the company's commercial reach, pharmaceutical relationships, sourcing expertise and execution capabilities. According to the company, the partnership has the potential to create a US-India platform covering innovation, manufacturing, commercialisation and patient access. "This proposed investment represents a bold and potentially transformative step in Sudarshan Pharma's growth journey," said Hemal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited, adding that the company is seeking to enter an innovative area of modern healthcare while establishing a stronger presence in the United States. Multiple growth avenues The proposed investment could provide Sudarshan Pharma with access to the US biotechnology market and participation in advanced oncology. The company has identified potential opportunities across specialised technology, customers, contracts and distribution, as well as development, manufacturing, licensing and commercialisation.

https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6a47a13c-6520-43c4-b371-9852bf1ddb50.pdf A key strategic element is the possibility of combining **US-based innovation with cost-efficient Indian manufacturing, creating a platform that could potentially scale across international markets. The proposed transaction could also change the profile of Sudarshan Pharma by adding exposure to innovation-led healthcare segments characterised by specialised capabilities, significant unmet medical needs and international market potential. Promoters also propose investment Alongside the company's proposed 9.50% investment, promoters Hemal Mehta and Sachin Mehta have separately proposed acquiring 1.50% each in MedTherapy Biotechnology. This would take the combined proposed interest of the company and its two promoters to 12.50%. The transaction is expected to involve cash consideration denominated in US dollars. However, the proposed acquisition remains subject to legal, financial, commercial and technical due diligence, definitive agreements, applicable approvals and compliance with overseas-investment regulations.

Sudarshan Pharma is targeting completion by March 31, 2027, subject to fulfilment of the applicable conditions. A potential shift towards innovation-led healthcare Sachin Mehta, Joint Managing Director of Sudarshan Pharma, said the investment could provide the company with a platform spanning technology, manufacturing, market access and commercialisation, with the potential to build a scalable global business and create sustainable shareholder value. The proposed deal represents a strategic shift in the company's long-term growth narrative. While Sudarshan Pharma currently operates across contract manufacturing, chemical sourcing, pharmaceutical products and healthcare solutions the proposed MedTherapy investment could give it exposure to advanced biotechnology and global oncology markets.

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