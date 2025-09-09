Sun King Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity to Reflect Global Energy Growth
Expanded offerings now span solar home systems, high-capacity inverters, and electrical lighting across Africa and Asia
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Sun King, the world's leading off-grid solar energy company, today announced the launch of its refreshed logo and brand identity, signalling a new phase of growth and diversification.
The refreshed identity reflects Sun King's evolution from a solar home systems pioneer into a comprehensive provider of energy solutions. Its expanding product portfolio now includes high-capacity solar inverters and advanced electrical lighting, alongside its flagship home systems -- all designed to deliver reliable, affordable energy to millions of customers across Africa and Asia.
Digital Campaign: "Switch to More!"
To mark the rebrand, Sun King has rolled out a digital-first campaign, Switch to More!, spotlighting the company's broader portfolio and value proposition. The campaign underscores four core benefits for customers:
* More savings - durable, high-quality products built to last
* More peace of mind - free installation and ongoing after-sales support
* More options - from basic lanterns to large-scale solar inverter systems and lighting
* More reliable power - for homes, businesses, and institutions
A short animation film accompanies the campaign, illustrating the story behind the refreshed logo and Sun King's long-term impact in energy access.
A Brand Evolution Rooted in Scale and Impact
"Our refreshed logo reflects our commitment to our customers - to deliver more affordable solar for their homes, more appliances that make life easier, and more power to support the businesses, schools, and communities they depend on," said Anish Thakkar, Co-Founder, Sun King.
The expanded product suite now includes:
* Sun King Infinity - a robust electrical lighting portfolio with minimal replacements
* HomePlus and HomePlus Pro - solar home systems delivering reliable multi-room lighting and phone charging
* PowerHub and PowerPlay Pro - high-capacity solar inverters for households, businesses, and institutions
With 24 million households powered globally and more than 300,000 new systems installed each month, Sun King continues to redefine how off-grid communities access and consume energy.
What's Changing - and What's Not
While the refreshed logo highlights Sun King's transformation, the company's mission remains consistent:
* Delivering affordable, reliable solar power systems
* Providing high-quality electrical lighting products
* Offering free installation and after-sales service
The new brand identity stays true to Sun King's enduring promise: powering brighter lives -- now and into the future.
For more information, visit: www.sunking.com
