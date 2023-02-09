Sunbeam World School Awarded The Best E-School of 2023

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/GPRC): Adding another feather to its cap, Sunbeam World School has been awarded 'The Best E-School of the year 2023' during the 2nd Indo-Lanka Education Summit 2023. The prestigious award was conferred by Dinesh Gunawardena M.P Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, A Aravindh Kumar ME State Minister of Education, Kishore D. Reddy Chairman, India, Sri Lanka Forum, Kanaka Herath, M P State Minister of Technology and Dr Wijeyadasa Rajapakshie Cabinet Minister of Justice.

The event organized at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall, Columbo, Sri Lanka saw schools delivering excellence in education from all neighbouring countries. As an esteemed speaker, Alisha Madhok, Director, Sunbeam World School presented her thoughts on innovative teaching methods to generate curiosity for learning among students in the classroom.

Talking about the achievement, Alisha Madhok, Director, Sunbeam World School, said," We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts in e-education for children in India and abroad by the Sri Lankan Government. This empowers us to innovate better teaching techniques and impart quality online education to children. Our endeavour is to go beyond the conventional learning methods and bring the best of interactive deep learning into the comfort of your home."

Apart from providing the best e-education in India, Sunbeam World School is present in Srilanka, Nepal, UAE, Spain, Italy, Denmark & South Africa.

For more information, please visit Sunbeam World School's official website at: (https://sunbeamworldschool.com)

