PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 9: The Vijay Raja Group has secured strategic funding of ₹80 crore from Sundaram Finance, strengthening the Group's financial position and reinforcing institutional confidence in its governance and execution capabilities. The funding will be utilised to accelerate the completion of ongoing residential projects, enhance construction momentum, and support the launch of new developments. This strategic investment marks an important milestone in the Group's continued growth and long-term vision. A Legacy Built Over More Than 75 Years With a legacy spanning over 75 years, Vijay Raja Group has carved out its name in the fields of healthcare, construction, and hospitality through the operation of seven registered group companies. A simple entrepreneurial effort has grown into a diversified entity recognized for operational excellence, financial prudence, and sustained value creation.

Among the oldest and pioneering backward-integrated real estate companies in South India, the Vijay Raja Group has been in the construction business for a while. Encompassing integrated land acquisition, design, construction, and delivery have enabled the Group to consistently deliver quality control, cost efficiency, and timely project execution across market cycles. Today, the Group is supported by a well-intended work force of over 500+ on-roll professionals and more than 3,000+ direct labourers, forming one of the strongest in-house execution teams in the regional real estate landscape. This scale and capability have been instrumental in delivering projects across varied residential formats and locations.

Exceptional Track Record of Completed Projects Over the years, Vijay Raja Group has built a diverse range of residential buildings and earned a solid reputation for providing high-quality construction and service to their clients through effective project planning with the end-user in mind. The Group has completed several projects, including Navarathana, 3 Cubes, Akshyam, Kurinchi, Sanctuary, Mullai, Nanchil, Periyar Nagar, Subhiksham, VR Nagar Maruntham Garden, Anandham, Thabavan Nest, Kudil, Kanchi, VR Nagar Nadukuppam, Swarnam, Akshayam Cheyyur, Virutcham Variyar Nagar, Spruce, Century Court, August, Ideal Homes, Classic, Exurb, and others. As a result of its completed projects, the Group has established a strong brand and loyalty with repeat buyers, which will lead to long-term relationships with both homebuyers and investors.

Strategically Funded for Enhanced Performance The ₹80 crore investment provided by Sundaram Finance will create a strategic partnership with an institutional entity, which reflects Sundaram's belief in the standards of governance, financial management, and delivery of the Vijay Raja Group. The funding will be used to support the completion of the Group's active projects within the proposed time frame, enhance the efficiency and quality of construction processes and ensure continuity in maintaining quality standards. This financing will also improve the balance sheet of the Group and allow for a more efficient management of construction cycles while sustaining continued focus on transparency and customer satisfaction.

Ongoing Projects Driving the Next Phase The Vijay Raja Group continues to make strides in a number of key residential property development projects. Some examples include the VRX Fete and VRX 360 projects, as well as the VRX Terrace project, which show how the Group's design philosophy is evolving and the emphasis being placed on infrastructure-led locations. The completion of these projects is supported by the new capital raised to ensure certainty in their completion dates and construction quality. Growth Outlook into 2026 The infusion of ₹80 crores into the Group's Capital Structure will allow Vijay Raja Group to expand into the next phase of growth and fulfil the development requirements of ongoing projects, while also allowing for the introduction of a pipeline of 600,000 square feet of new development properties during the first half of 2026.

It is projected that the Group will generate revenues in excess of ₹350 crores from these additional properties when completed, demonstrating the Group's balanced approach towards growth by integrating careful growth strategies with strong operational execution and market alignment. Going forward, the Vijay Raja Group will continue to identify areas with strong potential for infrastructure growth, improved connectivity and long-term urban growth patterns, and develop project plans in those areas that emphasise easy access, quality living conditions and long-term appreciation of value. Commitment to Sustainable Growth and Trust Vijay Raja has built a reputation for creating high-quality, trusted, and transparent products through its commitment to sustainable development, trustworthiness, and resilience. Over decades of working through economic cycles, Vijay Raja has maintained a strong commitment to creating and maintaining long-term relationships with customers, partners, and shareholders.

Sundaram Finance's strategic investment in Vijay Raja provides a solid financial base for Vijay Raja to continue as an established, credible, and aligned real estate development company in South India. In many ways, this partnership represents more than just a financial investment - it reflects the ongoing shared commitment between the two organizations to the future of urban living. The strong legacy, proven track record of delivery, and well-defined trajectory of growth establish Vijay Raja's continuing role in creating residential environments and providing long-term value to its customers, investors, and stakeholders. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)