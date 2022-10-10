Sunil Patwari takes over as new Chairman of TEXPROCIL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/PNN): At the Annual General Meeting of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) held on 30th September 2022, Sunil Patwari, took charge as its new Chairman.

The earlier Chairman, Manoj Kumar Patodia handed over the charge to him at the AGM event held in Mumbai.

Patwari is a Chartered Accountant, and an alumnus of The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Ahmedabad. With over 3 decades of professional experience, Sunil Patwari spearheads business activities as the Managing Director of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. He was the Vice Chairman of the leading body of Indian cotton textile exporters before taking charge as Chairman, TEXPROCIL.

Assuming charge of the Council Patwari said, the last year was full of challenges as well as opportunities for the Indian textile and clothing industry. Exports of Cotton textiles (including Cotton) under the Council's purview grew by 54 per cent while overall Textile & Clothing exports from India grew by 40% in the financial year 2021-2022.

The major achievements in textile exports have been possible on account of the progressive reforms undertaken by the Government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entrepreneurial zeal of the Indian textile exporters.

Despite several disruptions in the global supply chain and the lack of demand, our exporters demonstrated resilience by maintaining a positive growth trajectory.

However, the all-round performance in the exports of Cotton textiles seen last year, has become difficult to sustain during the current year. The sector is still recovering from the pandemic-induced slump of the last year, and has got stuck with supply-side disruptions.

"To achieve incremental growth during the current financial year, the country should focus on improving value realization rather than volume growth", said Patwari.

"Also, for our textile products to become more accepted internationally, we need to strongly focus on efforts to promote Indian textiles by taking suitable measures to ensure sustainability and other social compliances," he added.

TEXPROCIL, an apex export promotion body under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles, provides invaluable assistance to Indian exporters of cotton textiles as well as supports the importers/international buyers sourcing these products from India.

