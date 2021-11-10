Sushma Group delivers 6 projects in 12 months

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The most experienced builder of Punjab region, Sushma Group announced that it has delivered six projects between last year's Diwali and this year.
All the delivered projects are around Zirakpur, PR7 Airport Road, Delhi-Chandigarh highway and Peer Muchhalla. The total number of units delivered in this period is over 1200 with over 1.5 million sq. ft. of area.
During the unprecedented times of last year, Sushma Group has been able to retain its position of being the region's best rated developer by delivering possession to a high number of families. Projects delivered include Sushma Capital, Joynest ZRK.1, Sushma Chandigarh Grande, Sushma Chandigarh Infinium, Sushma Valencia and Joynest MOH.1.
The configuration of the apartments delivered across projects are 2BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK, penthouses, and Villa floors. In the commercial, the company has delivered retail spaces, deck offices, business spaces and SOHOs.
The organization is known for providing world-class residential and commercial options with best of the amenities. Sushma Builders has been a diverse and fast-growing real estate company providing residential, commercial & retail solutions.
Commenting on the performance, Prateek Mittal, Executive Director, Sushma Group and IIT Alumnus, said, "Our focus is on delivering quality to our home buyers. With the best of facility management services and location the investors of our commercial projects also have prospects of great returns."
Sushma Group is a name to reckon with and is the top builder in the Chandigarh tricity region, with a track record of delivering 14 projects in 13 years. The group has also been a frontrunner during the pandemic by understanding the consumer sentiment and market scenario; it launched a unique offer wherein it is paying the rent of the buyers until the time their home is ready for possession.
