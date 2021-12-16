Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University rated as one of the top universities fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, in the annual performance report of IIC

You would like to read
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Institutions Innovation Council, an initiative of MHRD, Government of India, bestowed a stellar 3.5/4 rating to Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, in its annual performance report, University category. With the top rating of IIC, Swarrnim emerges as a University that offers finest education as well as a platform to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship.
Swarrnim embeds design thinking, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship in its teaching philosophy, giving a pathway for its students to become young entrepreneurs. This comes as a respite for students who dream big, as it becomes easier for them in their choice-making and consideration process for further education.
The annual performance report is based on an extensive evaluation of various universities and their contribution towards creating an innovation ecosystem. For the parents and students who spend sleepless nights researching the best universities, this rating becomes handy. The teaching philosophy, exceptional infrastructure and commendable teaching faculty have indeed contributed towards achieving such a good rating in the II'C annual performance report and recognition as a University that perfectly aligns with the dreams of the young generations and demands of a growing economy.
Commenting on this achievement, Adi Jain, Vice-president, Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University said, "It is a proud moment for Swarrnim to receive such a high rating and validation from a prestigious council like IIC. We have competed against some of India's leading universities and established ourselves as a University which aims at imparting education based upon the foundation of innovation and entrepreneurship."
Institutions' Innovation Council
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India has established 'MHRD's Innovation Cell (MIC)' to systematically foster the culture of Innovation amongst all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The primary mandate of MIC is to encourage, inspire and nurture young students by supporting them to work with new ideas and transform them into prototypes while they are in their formative years.
MIC has envisioned encouraging creation of 'Institution's Innovation Council (IICs)' across selected HEIs. A network of these IICs will be established to promote innovation in the Institution through multitudinous modes leading to an innovation promotion eco-system in the campuses.
