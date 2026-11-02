NewsVoir New Delhi [India], November 2: Diwali is a time for togetherness, cherished traditions and, of course, the irresistible sweets that make every celebration a little more special. While classic mithai will always have a place on the festive table, adding a creative twist to familiar favorites can make the occasion even more delightful. With their rich, nutty flavour and satisfying crunch, California walnuts bring a delicious new dimension to traditional Indian sweets. From the indulgent California Walnut Shahi Tukda and melt-in-the-mouth California Walnut Kalakand to the festive favourite California Walnut Til Barfi, these three recipes offer a wonderful way to celebrate Diwali with a little something different.

California Walnut Stuffed Shahi Tukda - Chef Neha Deepak Shah Ingredients 3-4 bread slices, corners removed For The Filling 1 cup roasted California walnuts 2 tablespoons Ghee 1/2 cup khoya 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder 2 teaspoons rose water Dried rose petals 1/4 - 1/2 cup sugar (adjust according to taste) For The Instant Rabri 1/2 tin mithai mate 1 cup milk Sugar 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder A few saffron strands dissolved in water 2 teaspoons milk powder For The Garnish Dried rose petals California walnuts Silver leaf Preparation: 1. To start with, grind the roasted California walnuts coarsely. You can crush them too. 2. Heat ghee in a pan and add the ground walnuts. Roast them lightly on medium flame with constant stirring.

3. Crumble the mava and mix well with walnuts. Cook until the mixture turns crumbly. 4. Add the cardamom powder and rose water and cook for another few minutes. 5. Mix in the dried rose petals, remove from flame and keep it aside to cool. 6. For the instant rabri, heat the mithai mate in a heavy bottomed pan. Add the milk and keep cooking and stirring on medium flame. 7. Add the saffron water, cardamom powder and milk powder. Cook for a few minutes and then remove from flame and keep it aside. 8. To make the rolls, flatten and roll out the bread slices using a rolling pin.

9. Now, mix the sugar into the prepared filling and place the crumbly mixture onto the centre of a slice. 10. Apply some water onto the edges of the bread, roll tightly and seal them. Repeat with other slices. 11. Mix the prepared rabri and place it on medium flame to warm it up. 12. Meanwhile, heat ghee in a pan and slightly toast the rolls from all sides. 13. Divide each toasted roll into 2. 14. Now, pour some rabri onto a flat dish and place the rolls. Pour some more rabri over them. 15. Garnish with California walnuts, silver leaf and dried rose petals.

California Walnut Kalakand - Shumaila Chauhan Ingredients 1.5 cups walnuts 1L milk 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon lemon juice 4-5 cardamoms, powdered 1/2 can condensed milk 1/4 teaspoon rose water Chopped walnuts and dried rose petals, to garnish Preparation 1. Roast walnuts in a pan on medium low heat for 3-4 minutes. Let cool, and then coarsely chop. Keep aside. 2. Line a strainer with muslin cloth over a wide bowl and keep aside. 3. In a heavy bottom pan, add whole milk and heat on medium high, stirring often. Let milk come to a boil, then turn heat off. Add 1 tablespoons juice, stir. If required, add another teaspoon till milk curdles completely and the whey separates.

4. Pour curdled milk over the muslin lined strainer. Wash the chena (curdled milk) to rid of the lemon flavor. 5. Squeeze out a little of the excess water- be careful not to over squeeze else the kalakand will be too dry. Tie the edges of the muslin cloth and let it hang over the sink faucet for 10-15 minutes. 6. In a pan, add the condensed milk, and chena (curdled milk). Mix and cook on low, stirring often. Cook for 10-12 minutes, till mixture thickens a bit and starts leaving the sides. Do not dry out completely. 7. Add cardamom powder and chopped walnuts, reserving a few to sprinkle on the top.

8. Grease an 8-inch pan, and line with parchment paper. Spread the mixture in half of the pan (the kalakand needs to be thick). Sprinkle the nuts and dried rose petals on top. Let set for a few hours, before cutting and serving. California Walnut and Til barfi - Shumaila Chauhan Ingredients 1 tablespoon ghee 500ml full fat milk 1/2 cup milk powder 1/2 cup walnuts 1/4 cup chopped walnuts 3/4 cup sesame seeds 1/3 cup jaggery powder 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder Preparation 1. In a pan over medium low heat, add the sesame seeds and heat 3-4 minutes. They will turn slightly golden and pop. Do not burn. Let cool and coarsely grind them.

2. Pulse walnuts to make walnut meal. Be careful to not over grind, else you will make walnut butter. 3. In a heavy bottom pan, heat ghee. Add milk and stir. Let the milk come to a soft boil over medium heat. Add the milk powder. Cook over medium heat, stirring often. Make sure to scrape the sides of pan. Cook for 10-15 minutes, till milk is reduced to half. 4. Add walnut and jaggery powder, and mix well. Cook for another 5-6 minutes. 5. Add in the powdered sesame seeds. Mix well. Stir another 2-3 minutes. Add in the cardamom powder and chopped walnuts (reserving a few for the top). Mix well. Stir till mixture thickens and starts leaving the pan and looks doughy. Turn off heat.

6. Grease a 5" by 7" pan. Line it with parchment paper. Spread the cooked mixture evenly. Top with the reserved chopped walnuts, and sprinkle some sesame seeds. Let set for an hour in the refrigerator. Cut into rectangles and serve. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)