SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has introduced three new Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) programmes for the SNAP 2026 admission cycle, at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, the Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), and the Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR). The additions reflect the growing demand for specialised, technology-driven management education, with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, analytics, and technology management. SIBM Pune will now offer the M.B.A. (HRM & Integrated AI Analytics), a full-time, two-year residential programme with an intake of 30 seats. The programme is designed to prepare a new generation of HR leaders who combine business understanding and human insight with AI, analytics and data-driven decision-making, covering areas such as HR analytics, AI-enabled recruitment and performance management, workforce planning, employee engagement, and human-machine collaboration. It joins SIBM Pune's existing M.B.A. and M.B.A. (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) programmes.

SCIT will introduce the M.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence in Business), offered across two specialisations: MarTech and AI, preparing students to apply AI, generative AI, predictive analytics and customer intelligence to marketing strategy and digital commerce; and FinTech and AI, preparing students to lead AI-enabled transformation in banking, financial services, insurance and financial technology. Both specialisations share a common foundation in AI and business analytics, business strategy and innovation, leadership, ethics and governance, and industry projects and internships. This is in addition to SCIT's existing M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management) and M.B.A. (Data Science and Data Analytics) programmes. SICSR will offer the M.B.A. (Technology Management), which replaces the earlier M.B.A. (Digital Transformation) programme, focused on connecting technology innovation with commercial decisions, product leadership and corporate strategy, alongside its existing M.B.A. (Information Technology) programme.

All three new programmes are open to candidates through the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2026, the common, mandatory entrance test for M.B.A. admissions across SIU's constituent institutes. Candidates aspiring to join these or any of Symbiosis' M.B.A. programmes must register for and appear in SNAP 2026. The registration and payment window closes on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday). The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on three dates, December 13, 19, and 26, 2026, with candidates permitted up to three attempts and the best score considered for admission. Results will be declared on January 12, 2027 (Tuesday). SNAP 2026 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options, and a 25% negative marking applies for every incorrect answer. The registration fee is INR 2,550 per attempt, with an additional INR 1,000 per programme. Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university/institution of national importance with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST). Candidates with foreign qualifications must obtain an equivalency certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The final selection process (merit listing) is based on a composite score comprising the SNAP Score (scaled to 50 marks), Group Exercise (10 marks), and Personal Interaction (40 marks), for a total of 100 marks. "As industries evolve, so must the classroom. These new programmes reflect Symbiosis' continued commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills at the intersection of management, technology, and analytics," said Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University). The SNAP Test is the entry point to M.B.A. programmes at: SIBM Pune, SICSR, SCMHRD, SIIB, SIDTM, SIMS, SIMC, SIOM (Nashik), SCIT, SIHS, SIBM Bengaluru, SSBF, SIBM Hyderabad, SSSS, SIBM Nagpur, SIBM NOIDA, and SSCANS, offering a wide range of specialisations including International Business, Agri Business, Sustainability Management, Digital and Telecom Management, Communication Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Data Science and Data Analytics, Hospital and Healthcare Management, Banking and Finance, Sports Management, Food and Agri Business Management, and Food Technology and Food Enterprise Management, among others.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has been granted Category-I status by the UGC and holds an 'A++' grade from NAAC. To register for SNAP 2026 and apply to any of Symbiosis' M.B.A. programmes, visit: SNAP 2026 Register Now: SNAP 2026 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)