Symbiosis Skills and Professional University and Gravittus Foundation join hands for skill development program for transgenders

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Symbiosis Skills & Professional University is Maharashtra's first skill development university established with a mission of skilling youth of all age groups & socio-economic backgrounds with an objective of making them employable and self-employable.

In the past 12+ years, thousands of students have successfully completed various courses from Symbiosis Skills & Professional University's Community College and become self-reliant.

Along with Gravittus Foundation which believes that positive social change is a culmination of the strengthening empowerment of people. Gravittus Foundation is dedicated to imparting education, instruction, and training in different branches of learning.

With this thought and vision, Symbiosis Skills & Professional University and Gravittus Foundation together have started this initiative of offering skill-based programs to the transgender community. The objective of this program is to bring the transgender community into the mainstream of society and provide them opportunities for self-employment. This project includes certification programs in Tailoring, Sanitary Pad making, beauty services, herbal products, etc. The success of this project will be a great milestone in this mission to provide a dignified livelihood to disadvantaged groups.

For the first time in India an initiative of this kind to offer skill development courses for transgender community for making them successful entrepreneurs.

Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor Symbiosis Skills & Professional University emphasized the need for inclusive education and highlighted that for the first time in India, a skill university will be imparting especially designed programs for the transgender community. She said, "We have created a unique model for promoting entrepreneurship by collaborating with the industry to buy the products prepared by the students. We are happy that we are able to give back to the society and contribute towards inclusive growth of the community."

On this occasion, Usha Kakade, Chairperson and Managing Director of Gravittus Corp. said, "We firmly believe that every individual has a right to live a dignified life. Our endeavor is to ensure that we can reach as many people as possible and help them realize their dreams and lead the life with respect. We have moved a step ahead and have tied up with a hospital to buy the products produced by the students. This will help them kick start the things from day one to become self-dependent and live a dignified life. We would like to thank Laxmi Narayan Tripathi for coming together to facilitate this process and doing so much work for the community."

"I am glad and thankful to Symbiosis and Gravittus Foundation for such a thoughtful initiative. It is my privilege that I could be instrumental in doing something so nice which is going to help our people. I wish this project a grand success," said Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

