Synchrony India recognized Under Top 10 in India's Best Workplaces for Women and Top 5 in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2022 by Great Place to Work

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company, has been recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute India by being named Top 10 among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women (Large) and Top 5 in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion™ 2022.

Synchrony boasts of a workforce that is inclusive and has a unique melange of perspectives that is brought about by employees from diverse spheres of life. Keeping employee total well-being as one of its core pillars, Synchrony has established several policies and new way of working towards being an all-embracing workplace.

The organization is proud to be an employer of choice for aspirants across backgrounds, genders and identities. With an impressive 49 per cent of the workforce being women, over 100 employees with disabilities, and close to 40 veterans or family members of veterans in its employment, Synchrony aims to continue the momentum of driving inclusive initiatives.

Work-life balance is an important component of employee engagement and retention. India's Best Workplaces are recognized to be those which are driving flexibility and at Synchrony, it is one of the key elements that attracts the organization's diverse talent pool.

Commenting on this distinguished recognition, Andy Ponneri, SVP, Business Leader India, Synchrony said, "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for Women and in the DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) space are two of our biggest achievements. Our people are our best assets, and we believe in equal opportunity for all. We are committed to continue building on this momentum and contribute to furthering our employees' career ambitions."

As part of its focus on total wellbeing, the company has introduced unique benefits for its employees and their families and is hiring across diverse groups for all open roles.

In 2021, Synchrony ranked Top 10 among India's Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Top 50 among India's Best Workplaces for Women (Large).

"The future of work will be driven by higher intentional collaboration, maximizing human potential, and an inclusive approach to decision making," said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work®, India.

