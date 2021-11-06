Tankadhar Tripathy appointed as director of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL)

You would like to read
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 6 (ANI/PNN): Tankadhar Tripathy has been appointed as Director on the Board of Directors of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the largest coal producing company of the country.
Tripathy has been appointed director for a period of three years.
Ambika Prasad Panda, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of SECL said, Tripathy will play a pivotal role in providing the strategic leadership to the policies of the company and your rich varied experience will certainly benefit in achieving the goals and objectives of the company.
Tankadhar Tripathy has been working as Odisha State BJP secretary.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
